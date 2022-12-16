ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Americans Can Request Another Round Of Free COVID-19 Tests

By Airiel Sharice
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sr69V_0jkor1jp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGIh4_0jkor1jp00

Source: Emilija Manevska / Getty

The White House announced on Thursday that it is opening another round of shipping free COVID-19 tests to those who request them.

The tests will be shipped beginning Dec. 19.

Americans can begin requesting the tests today at COVID.GOV.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The government had previously released several tranches of tests, but the officials said funding ran out for those.

Though Congress has not authorized new funds for COVID tests, the administration said it would use limited existing funds to pay for the latest batch.

Additionally, tests will also be available at 6,500 Department of Housing and Urban Development-assisted rental housing properties for seniors and will be provided to up to 500 food banks across the nation.

Americans can begin requesting the tests today. Click here for more details.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The post Americans Can Request Another Round Of Free COVID-19 Tests appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 2

Related
Money

Free COVID-19 Tests Are Available From the Government Again

Americans can once again order free COVID-19 tests from the federal government as a new round of distribution opens. After stopping the initiative earlier this year, the Biden administration is relaunching the program “to stay ahead of an increase in COVID-19 cases this winter,” according to a Thursday announcement from the White House. Each household will again be able to order four free tests, which will be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service starting later this month.
The Associated Press

Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
Salon

Ron DeSantis' gruesome campaign plan: I'm the genius who defeated COVID — and let thousands die

The House of Representatives passed an $858 billion National Defense Authorization bill on Thursday and it now heads to the Senate where it is also expected to pass. This legislation funds a pay hike and aid for Taiwan and Ukraine, circumventing the battles that presumptive House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promises are on the way for all funding measures in the new Congress. But the Republicans did win one skirmish: they managed to include a rollback of the COVID vaccine mandate for military personnel on the dubious grounds that it is limiting recruitment because so many would-be heroes refuse to get the jab. (The Pentagon rejects that assertion.) Democratic congressional leaders obviously felt it was the better part of valor to pass the Ukraine funding before Marjorie Taylor Greene's shock troops get veto power, so they let this one go.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ on trading cards by listing his recent achievements

President Joe Biden mocked former President Donald Trump’s “major announcement” that he is launching a line of NFT trading cards on Thursday with a list of his own recent major announcements.In a tweet from his campaign account, Mr Biden wrote “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too...” Those announcements include the Respect for Marriage Act, the prisoner swap that brought Brittney Griner home from incarceration in Russia, and falling gas prices. I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…✔️ Inflation’s easing✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act✔️ We brought Brittney...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy