ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

Family of 5 in Hartford forced out by flames

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Hartford battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday. A fire started in the multi-family at 37 Martin St., in the city’s northeast neighborhood, shortly after 3:10 a.m. When crews got there, they reported fire on porches, in the basement, on the first...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-95 closed in Old Saybrook due to motor vehicle collision

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say I-95 is closed in Old Saybrook after a 2-car collision Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 A.M., Connecticut state police received calls for a motor vehicle collision between exits 66 and 67. Officials have confirmed that an extrication is underway LifeStar has been called. The...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Holiday lights in Coventry

CVS and Walgreens set pain relief medication limits. We check out holiday lights on Brigham Tavern Road in Coventry!. New Haven police and Batman Bunch spread holiday cheer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Holiday lights in Terryville

Students in New Haven to get reading and math tutoring as part of new program. We check out the Holiday Lights on Burnham in Terryville!. Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters. Updated: 3 hours ago. Roger Cowen, President of the Cowen Tax Advisory Group, talks about some financial...
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

The 9 Best Restaurants near Lake Compounce for 2023

If you are planning a trip to Connecticut’s most popular amusement park and you’re looking for some great restaurants near Lake Compounce, you’ve come to the right place. You don’t have to limit yourself to eating lunch or dinner at Lake Compounce or choosing fast food.
BRISTOL, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America

BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
BOSTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Project Angel Wings spreads holiday cheer to families

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Families in Hartford are getting in the holiday spirit. A special event is happening Monday evening at the Park Street Library. The Angel Wings holiday celebration is for families who have children with special needs. This event is serving more than 150 families in the Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

17-year-old wounded in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a Hartford shooting Monday night. Hartford police responded to an area hospital around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet determined the location of the incident. This […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

10 people displaced following fire at multi-family home in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten people are without a home after a fire broke out at a multi-family building on Lenox Street. The fire started shortly before 10:57 pm on Saturday. The fire spread to all three floors of the building, including its back porches. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: K9 team with East Hartford Police

Students in New Haven to get reading and math tutoring as part of new program. We check out the Holiday Lights on Burnham in Terryville!. Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters. Updated: 3 hours ago. Roger Cowen, President of the Cowen Tax Advisory Group, talks about some financial...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy