FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mould Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
whatsupnewp.com
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
Connecticut residents take to the skies early ahead of holiday rush
News 12's Suzanne Goldklang was at Tweed New Haven Airport Monday and saw some Yale students getting ready to head home to Chicago for the holidays.
Eyewitness News
Family of 5 in Hartford forced out by flames
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Hartford battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday. A fire started in the multi-family at 37 Martin St., in the city’s northeast neighborhood, shortly after 3:10 a.m. When crews got there, they reported fire on porches, in the basement, on the first...
Eyewitness News
I-95 closed in Old Saybrook due to motor vehicle collision
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say I-95 is closed in Old Saybrook after a 2-car collision Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 A.M., Connecticut state police received calls for a motor vehicle collision between exits 66 and 67. Officials have confirmed that an extrication is underway LifeStar has been called. The...
westernmassnews.com
Dry through the middle of next week. Another storm before Christmas?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold night is on the way tonight with a few clouds around but at least it is going to be dry. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower and middle 20s. Dry, seasonable weather returns to our area through Wednesday of next week. A...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Brigham Tavern Road Lights
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Holiday lights in Coventry
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Holiday lights in Terryville
Students in New Haven to get reading and math tutoring as part of new program. We check out the Holiday Lights on Burnham in Terryville!. Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters. Updated: 3 hours ago. Roger Cowen, President of the Cowen Tax Advisory Group, talks about some financial...
Interstate 95 North reopens in Old Saybrook after 2-car crash
A two-car crash caused delays on Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.
Driver Goes Airborne, Strikes Trees After Driver Travels Off Glastonbury Roadway
A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his car left the roadway and struck multiple trees in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on Route 2 in Glastonbury at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2018 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling east near...
wiltonbulletin.com
Zillow forecast shows all Connecticut metros except one are set to have their home prices go up in 2023
While home prices in most major metropolitan areas in Connecticut are predicted to go up in 2023, prices in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area (MSA) are expected to see a significant decline, according to a new report by Zillow. Home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area are expected to fall...
connecticutexplorer.com
The 9 Best Restaurants near Lake Compounce for 2023
If you are planning a trip to Connecticut’s most popular amusement park and you’re looking for some great restaurants near Lake Compounce, you’ve come to the right place. You don’t have to limit yourself to eating lunch or dinner at Lake Compounce or choosing fast food.
8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America
BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Eyewitness News
Project Angel Wings spreads holiday cheer to families
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Families in Hartford are getting in the holiday spirit. A special event is happening Monday evening at the Park Street Library. The Angel Wings holiday celebration is for families who have children with special needs. This event is serving more than 150 families in the Hartford...
Eyewitness News
Meet K9 Casus Belli and Officer Mona from East Hartford Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on Amazing K9 Duos we sat down with Officer Todd Mona and K9 Casus Belli from the East Hartford Police Department. K9 Casus Belli is a patrol dog as well as a gun de4tection dog for East Hartford. Officer Mona says he has been...
17-year-old wounded in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a Hartford shooting Monday night. Hartford police responded to an area hospital around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet determined the location of the incident. This […]
Eyewitness News
10 people displaced following fire at multi-family home in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten people are without a home after a fire broke out at a multi-family building on Lenox Street. The fire started shortly before 10:57 pm on Saturday. The fire spread to all three floors of the building, including its back porches. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: K9 team with East Hartford Police
