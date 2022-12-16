Read full article on original website
Related
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
Upworthy
Henry Cavill reveals his nephew tried and failed to convince teacher that his uncle is 'Superman'
Being related to a superstar sounds like something out of a dream. However, it can come up with its own challenges as it did for Henry Cavill's nephew. The actor who is popular for his role in "Superman" recently revealed that Thomas, his nephew, got into trouble at school because he is related to him. Henry Cavill opened up about his family on the LIVE Kelly and Ryan talk show in 2018. When asked about his nephews and nieces, Cavill shared a hilarious story about Thomas.
These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today
It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn reveals that the Guardians of the Galaxy have cut ties with their oldest allies off-screen
The Ravagers are a group of mercenaries and thieves in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe who will pretty much do anything for money. However, franchise director wants everyone to know that the Guardians are a different type of, well, mercenaries. Someone posed a question to Gunn on Twitter about...
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Kit Harington reflects on his 'unexpected' bond with Emilia Clarke, and says she comes over all the time and plays with his kid
During HBO's "Game of Thrones" convention in Los Angeles, the Jon Snow actor said he's developed lifelong friendships with his costars.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’
“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Johnny Depp Once Did a Movie He Felt Wouldn’t Be Successful Just to Work With Christopher Walken
Johnny Depp felt it was worth starring in a film that might not have been too successful if it meant working with Christopher Walken.
Disney Has Bad News For Marvel, Star Wars Fans
It's no secret that the last few years have seen a boom in the production of movies and television shows. Thanks to the presence of streaming platforms, audiences have more options than ever when it comes to choosing what to watch. As soon as vaccines made it possible for production studios to pick back up after the covid-19 lockdown, there was a surge in original content.
Men's Health
'The Witcher' Boss Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill's Surprise Exit
The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher fandom collectively gasped in October when it was announced that leading man Henry Cavill would leave the Netflix series after the third season, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as Geralt of Rivia.
The Rock, Cavill Reportedly Playing Nice As More And More DC Rumors Swirl, But An Insider Shares The 'Riot' It's Creating
The DCEU has been having a ton of shake-ups, and it sounds like tensions are rising.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday star sparks debate among Marvel fans after being ‘ruled out’ of MCU role
Marvel fans have been debating whether Jenna Ortega would be eligible for a future role in the popular superhero franchise.The 20-year-old actor is currently experiencing a surge in popularity following the release of the Netflix series Wednesday.While Marvel has been known for signing many of Hollywood’s most promising young actors onto big recurring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – including Florence Pugh, Will Poulter and Hailee Steinfeld – some have pointed out that Ortega may never get the chance.This is because she has in fact already appeared in the MCU as a child, playing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role...
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.
Comments / 1