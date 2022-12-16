Read full article on original website
New York City May Experience A White Christmas This Year, Impacting Holiday Travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a white Christmas may get their wish this year. A winter storm is set to strike parts of the Northeast during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Starting on December 18th, the holiday week is expected to begin with clear skies until Wednesday,...
Put Your Dollars To Work! The Best Airline And Hotel Rewards Program To Join In 2023
If you haven’t joined a travel rewards program, 2023 is your year to start. Put your dollars spent booking hotels and flights to work and earn points towards perks, discounts, and elite status. NerdWallet recently spent months collecting data and analyzing rewards programs to determine the airline and hotel...
36 Injured During Severe Turbulence On Hawaiian Airlines Flight From Phoenix To Honolulu
A Hawaiian Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence Sunday that left 36 people injured, 11 of them seriously. According to Hawaii News Now, flight 35 was traveling from Phoenix to Honolulu when it hit a pocket of severe turbulence around 30 minutes prior to its scheduled landing. The turbulence was so strong, some passengers flew out of their seats.
Going On A Road Trip? Here Are The 5 Best Car Rental Companies In The U.S.
Road trips have become increasingly popular since the pandemic. Rental cars are a great choice for travelers who want to explore new cities at their leisure. With so many rental car companies, how do you know which will give you the best bang for your buck?. Study Finds recently compared...
"Severe" Turbulence Rocks United Airlines Flight, Causing Injuries
According to CNN Travel, passengers on board a United Airlines flight got the scare of their lives. The plane, bound for Houston, experienced turbulence so severe that five passengers had to be hospitalized on arrival. What Flight Was It?. CNN Travel reported, “United Airlines flight 128 landed at George Bush...
TN Approved: Top 5 Snow Boots On Amazon
When the weather outside is frightful and plunging to temperatures well below 0, keeping warm should be a priority from head to toe. Now that global warming is redefining the words “it’s cold outside” in more locations than ever, snow boots have become just as important as choosing a winter coat. This is why we’ve sought out five of the best snow boots on Amazon.
Black Man Denied Access To Plane, Accuses Delta Of Racial Discrimination
Darnell Walker, who specializes in documentaries and writing children’s television programs, accused Delta of racism. According to The Independent, Walker “was flying home from an Emmys award ceremony in Los Angeles. He was prevented from boarding a Delta flight, while a group of white passengers were waved through.”
Over The Top? Passenger Brings Inflatable Bed To Airport And Sleeps At Gate
A traveler has drawn both criticism and praise for sleeping on an air mattress at Orlando International Airport. Yep, you read that right–a whole inflatable bed. The man was captured in a photo posted on the I Heart Cabin Crew forum as he slept next to the gate where his flight to Atlanta would be departing at 7:20 p.m.
