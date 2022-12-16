Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma organizations ensure representation for different communities is seen in Santa
OKLAHOMA CITY — Society, businesses and organizations in Oklahoma are making sure the representation of different communities is seen in Santa. The Myriad Gardens is playing a big role in that locally. Whether he’s in your home or not, seeing Santa in the image of a culture or color of the children watching at any given time is important.
KOCO
Oklahoma plumbing company warns of go-to tasks before cold temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma plumbing company warned of the go-to tasks before the cold temperatures hit. When the temperature goes down, the chance of pipes freezing goes up. A local plumbing company urges everyone to let sink faucets drip. The plumbing professionals said the drip needs to look...
KOCO
Jewish community in Oklahoma celebrates first night of Hanukkah at Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Jewish community in Oklahoma celebrated the first night of Hanukkah at Scissortail Park. Both Jewish and non-Jewish people took part in the event. They kicked it off with a live band and a giant menorah lighting on Sunday night. The rabbi in charge of the...
KOCO
Oklahomans looking to spread cheer holiday season by volunteering
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are looking to spread cheer this holiday season by volunteering. This week, KOCO 5 is launching a “Week of Giving” to highlight the great work of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. On Monday, KOCO 5 met a man who showed money isn’t the only way to help and time can be just as valuable.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmers work to keep cattle safe as they brace for the cold
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma farmers are working to keep their cattle safe as they brace for the cold. Farmers are working around the clock to keep livestock safe. One Oklahoma farmer said preparations started back in the summer. "It gets kind of cold when you’re farming in the wintertime,"...
KOCO
KOCO 5 Cares: Holiday Match Drive Week of Giving to battle food insecurity in Oklahoma
Families in Oklahoma are struggling to put food on the table this holiday season. KOCO 5 and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma have teamed up to help those in need. Starting Monday, Dec. 19, we are holding our KOCO 5 Cares: Holiday Match Drive Week of Giving. There are...
KOCO
Frostbite, hypothermia become concerns as cold temperatures move into Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Frostbite and hypothermia are going to become big concerns as the cold temperatures move into Oklahoma. "The number one call that we see, if there's no precipitation and it’s just sub-zero temperatures, are usually some cold exposure calls," said Adam Paluka, EMSA chief public affairs officer.
KOCO
Oklahoma braces for negative temperatures later this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is bracing for the negative temperatures that will arrive later this week. KOCO 5 spoke with a property manager on how to keep your house warm despite the temperatures. Simple things such as keeping cabinet doors open to keep warm air on pipes or keeping faucets dripping will better prepare a home for the arctic blast.
KOCO
Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department hosting holiday pop-up shop
Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is hosting a holiday pop-up shop for those looking for last minute gifts. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Arctic Blast Update
KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect lows in the 20s tonight and highs tomorrow in the 40s with gusty south winds. An Arctic cold front will move through on Wednesday night bringing dangerous wind chills in the 20 to 30 degrees below zero range by Thursday and Thursday night. Light snow will also be possible, but accumulations will be limited to northern and northeast Oklahoma.
KOCO
OG&E prepares to keep power on as cold weather moves into state
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gas and Electric is preparing to keep the power on as cold weather is moving into the state. With the cold and windy weather expected later this week, it is going to feel frigid outside. While it won’t be breaking records with the cold, the wind chills will be dangerous.
KOCO
Arizona man faces federal charges for false threats to schools across country, including Oklahoma
An Arizona man is facing federal charges for making false threats to schools across the country, including Oklahoma. Documents say James McCarty has made several bogus swatting calls for months. In January, he called the police claiming he was a student at Vinita High School and he was armed with guns, along with propane tanks.
KOCO
OBN addresses black market marijuana in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the Sooner state has become a leading source for illegal marijuana nationwide. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
