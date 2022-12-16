ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

KOCO

Oklahomans looking to spread cheer holiday season by volunteering

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are looking to spread cheer this holiday season by volunteering. This week, KOCO 5 is launching a “Week of Giving” to highlight the great work of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. On Monday, KOCO 5 met a man who showed money isn’t the only way to help and time can be just as valuable.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma braces for negative temperatures later this week

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is bracing for the negative temperatures that will arrive later this week. KOCO 5 spoke with a property manager on how to keep your house warm despite the temperatures. Simple things such as keeping cabinet doors open to keep warm air on pipes or keeping faucets dripping will better prepare a home for the arctic blast.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Arctic Blast Update

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect lows in the 20s tonight and highs tomorrow in the 40s with gusty south winds. An Arctic cold front will move through on Wednesday night bringing dangerous wind chills in the 20 to 30 degrees below zero range by Thursday and Thursday night. Light snow will also be possible, but accumulations will be limited to northern and northeast Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

OG&E prepares to keep power on as cold weather moves into state

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gas and Electric is preparing to keep the power on as cold weather is moving into the state. With the cold and windy weather expected later this week, it is going to feel frigid outside. While it won’t be breaking records with the cold, the wind chills will be dangerous.
OKLAHOMA STATE

