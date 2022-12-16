ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like your hot dogs to be a delicious mess, you should check out this joint in northeast Ohio. Their hot dogs are locally made with a special recipe. You can choose to have your hot dog with a classic all-beef hot dog, pork kielbasa, a "red hot" option, or a vegan dog. Then, at no extra charge, you can top your hot dog with ingredients such as (but not limited to) confit pulled pork, chorizo chili, brie, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, marinated cremini mushrooms, house-made peanut butter, sport peppers, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and/or creamy lime cilantro sauce.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio

Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Ohio: Christmas Could Be Coldest in 20 Years!

While some (mostly kids!) may wish for a white Christmas, most can do without the freezing temperatures. Unfortunately for those who hate the cold, this Sunday could be an extremely frigid day. According to FOX 8, the holiday weekend will be extremely cold. What’s starting with rain could turn to...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

11-year-old Ohio girl gives back to pediatric patients

BREMEN, Ohio — It's rare to meet someone who's had 20 surgeries… much less a little girl. That's the story of 11-year-old Onna Sanders. But now, she’s giving back in a big way. What You Need To Know. Onna Sanders has 36 different health complications and has...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for one missing infant

Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio towns to visit during the holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is home to a number of towns celebrating the holiday season with unique attractions, light displays and performances. NBC4 has collected a list of the best areas in the Buckeye State for experiencing the holiday season. Findlay One hour and 45 minutes northwest of central Ohio, downtown Findlay is decorated […]
OHIO STATE

