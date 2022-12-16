Read full article on original website
Related
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service.
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like your hot dogs to be a delicious mess, you should check out this joint in northeast Ohio. Their hot dogs are locally made with a special recipe. You can choose to have your hot dog with a classic all-beef hot dog, pork kielbasa, a "red hot" option, or a vegan dog. Then, at no extra charge, you can top your hot dog with ingredients such as (but not limited to) confit pulled pork, chorizo chili, brie, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, marinated cremini mushrooms, house-made peanut butter, sport peppers, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and/or creamy lime cilantro sauce.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio
Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
Wave 3
Organization working to rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization is working to help rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Ohio. The Golden Retriever Rescue & Adoption of Needy Dogs, also known as GRRAND, is trying to get these dogs ready for adoption and foster programs. Jane Sonntag, a representative...
Ohio: Christmas Could Be Coldest in 20 Years!
While some (mostly kids!) may wish for a white Christmas, most can do without the freezing temperatures. Unfortunately for those who hate the cold, this Sunday could be an extremely frigid day. According to FOX 8, the holiday weekend will be extremely cold. What’s starting with rain could turn to...
WFMJ.com
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
Residents Of This Ohio City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
spectrumnews1.com
11-year-old Ohio girl gives back to pediatric patients
BREMEN, Ohio — It's rare to meet someone who's had 20 surgeries… much less a little girl. That's the story of 11-year-old Onna Sanders. But now, she’s giving back in a big way. What You Need To Know. Onna Sanders has 36 different health complications and has...
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
Most searched Christmas cookie in Ohio, according to Google Trends
Ohio along with five other states have the same idea when it comes to must-have Christmas cookies for the 2022 holiday season.
Where winning scratch-off was sold in NE Ohio
A scratch off ticket with a sweet win was sold in Northeast Ohio.
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for one missing infant
Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
Ohio witness unable to determine what hovering object was
Frame from witness video.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing an object with an undefined shape at about 11:27 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Cortland woman wins $1M scratcher
A woman from Cortland won the top prize of $1 million on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Ohio towns to visit during the holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is home to a number of towns celebrating the holiday season with unique attractions, light displays and performances. NBC4 has collected a list of the best areas in the Buckeye State for experiencing the holiday season. Findlay One hour and 45 minutes northwest of central Ohio, downtown Findlay is decorated […]
After long campaign by activists, Ohio bans gas chambers to euthanize domestic animals
OHIO, USA — A decades long effort by the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to end a cruel method of euthanization has finally been explicitly enshrined in the Ohio Revised Code. Under the recently passed Senate Bill 164, county run animal shelters in Ohio will...
1 Dead After SUV Crashes Into Amish Buggy In Ohio
Another person was also injured in the accident.
WYFF4.com
Upstate dessert business employs teens, young adults with special needs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pandemic project has turned into a full-time business for one Upstate woman and her family. Robin Roach's son, Bryan, has Down syndrome and autism. During the pandemic, she saw him missing out on a lot of learning and social interaction he got going to school in person.
Comments / 5