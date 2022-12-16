Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Car Brands With the Best And Worst Customer Loyalty - Subaru Drops To 5th
Subaru's high customer loyalty with its Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek customers is slipping. See why some customers are leaving the brand. How loyal are Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek customers? According to a recent report from Automotive News (by subscription), Subaru's loyalty rate in 2020 was 70.4 percent, in 2021 through August 31, 2021, Subaru of America's loyalty rating slipped to 69.2 percent. This year, Subaru dropped again to 63.8 percent.
torquenews.com
Car And Driver 10Best Cars For 2023 - Subaru BRZ Is A Top Pick But Has 2 Flaws
Subaru of America announced the 2023 Subaru BRZ is included as a top vehicle in the Car and Driver 10Best Cars for 2023. But they say it still has two flaws. Car and Driver announced the 2023 Subaru BRZ is again one of Car and Driver's 10Best Cars for 2023. C & D says they picked the ten cars "that live up to their purpose while delivering incredible value and a great driving experience."
torquenews.com
Subaru Will Drop The Crosstrek Hybrid - Here’s Why And What’s Coming Next
The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid will be gone after this year. Subaru will drop the Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid and concentrate on new models. Here's why and see what's coming next for U.S. customers. If you want a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, you better act quickly. A new report from Nikkei...
torquenews.com
Frigid Cold Is Coming- Here's Where You'll Find Subaru's Crazy Snow-Lovers
Cold temperatures are on their way, and they will put the U.S. in a deep freeze. Here's why many crazy Subaru Outback, Crosstrek, and Forester owners won't stay inside where it's warm. Where will you be when the temperate drops below zero this week? Where any sane person would be....
torquenews.com
Subaru WRX 6-Speed Manual Vs. SPT Automatic - The Choice Is Clear
The EPA releases the 2023 Subaru WRX 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer fuel mileage for the 6-speed manual and the SPT automatic transmission. Should you buy the 2023 Subaru WRX with the manual or the automatic? The trim level that gets the best fuel efficiency differs from what you'd think. Check out why here.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
torquenews.com
The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs
Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
torquenews.com
CARFAX Identifies 10 States That Have the Most Vehicles with Rolled Back Odometers Scam
Here are the results from a recent CARFAX study that identifies these 10 states as the ones that you are most likely to buy a used car with a rolled back odometer. Looking for a used car entails a lot of work and knowledge on car shoppers on how to assess a used car’s value, what used car models to avoid, and how to properly inspect a used car before buying one.
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Mexico Gigafactory Will Reportedly Cost $10 Billion, Could Be Announced As Soon As This Friday
Last week we got reports suggesting Tesla has chosen Mexico as the site for the company's next Gigafactory. And today we have gotten further details regarding Giga Mexico including the fact that the plant when fully built out could cost as much as $10 billion and that Tesla is looking to announce it as soon as this Friday.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Makes a Strange Comment About Legacy Carmakers' Bankruptcy
Yesterday Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a rather strange comment about legacy carmaker bankruptcy. You know he may may be bullish on electric cars, but he seems to be a bit wary of the automotive sector as a whole. In recent comments on Twitter, Musk noted that other automakers are actually “much closer” to bankruptcy than the companies realize.
torquenews.com
Quantumscape Ships First Solid-State Battery To Carmakers
Electric vehicle battery startup QuantumScape said it has begun shipping prototypes of its batteries to automotive customers. It is an important milestone for the EV battery maker statrup, but my question that I want to raise here for you, is how far will it take Quantumscape to start the commercial production of the much expected solid state batteries for electric vehicles.
torquenews.com
Ford Gives Mustang Owners Best Christmas Gift Ever – More Horsepower
In what you might consider an early Christmas gift, Ford is giving Mustang customers more horsepower with upgrades to its 5.0-liter V-8, among other engines. It's is quite a treat. Ford is spreading lots of holiday cheer this season by giving Mustang fans precisely what they had on their wish...
torquenews.com
Dodge and Chrysler Issue Urgent Recall Warning for Older Challengers, Chargers, Magnums and Chrysler 300s
Dodge and Chrysler issued an urgent warning this morning asking owners of older Dodge Challengers, Chargers, Magnums and Chrysler 300s to stop driving them and get their recalled airbags replaced as quickly as possible. A third death from the defective airbags has been confirmed. Stellantis and FCA US LLC, the...
torquenews.com
2023 Jeep Wagoneer Drives Off With Top Four Wheeler Award
Jeep's new Wagoneer brings home the coveted title of Four Wheeler '2023 SUV of the Year'. Jeep is celebrating yet another award for its new 2023 Jeep Wagoneer. This time the new large SUV is driving home with the title of Four Wheeler’s ‘2023 SUV of the Year’. Jeep sees this as a win for its big luxury SUV and its Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 engine, because it kicks out V-8 type power but is more energy efficient. SUV of the year is the highest award Four Wheeler gives out.
torquenews.com
Tesla Giga Berlin Reaches 3K Model Y Production Per Week
Tesla just announced that Giga Berlin just produced 3,000 Model Y vehicles this week. Giga Berlin continues to ramp production. Giga Berlin just reached a 3,000 per week production run rate on the Model Y, according to an announcement from Tesla's website. This is a great accomplishment, considering that Giga Berlin just got started this year.
torquenews.com
Toyota V6 Engine Warning for Owners
If you own a Toyota with a V6 engine or are thinking about buying a used one with a V6 engine, here is an important warning of a simple fix that needs to be done to avoid a blown engine catastrophe. Plus, find out what Toyota models are affected and the kit you need to have the fix done right and not wind up with a band aid solution from a dealership.
torquenews.com
Can a Tesla Withstand the Force of a Giant Axe?
We have a video of a supposed Tesla vehicle that was used in a test to see if it could withstand a giant axe. Let's see what the results are. We found a video where a supposed Tesla vehicle was pitted against a giant axe to see if the Tesla could withstand the force of a giant axe coming down on it. Tesla vehicles are known for their safety and durability, so you might be wondering how the Tesla fared in this case.
torquenews.com
Strange Comment Made From PepsiCo VP About Tesla Semi Range
There is an article that has some strange comments from a PepsiCo VP about the Tesla semi range. What is this strange comment?. PepsiCo plans to roll out 100 heavy duty Tesla Semi trucks in 2023 in order to make deliveries to its customers. Reuters published an interesting article about PepsiCo and its plans and a VP of PepsioCo, Mike O'Connell, making a strange comment. Why was this comment made?
torquenews.com
Tesla's Cybertruck Will Be Its Best Product Ever
Tesla's Cybertruck is not being talked about enough. It's going to have a record number of add-ons and features making it Tesla's best product ever. There is a web style camper being built for the Cybertruck that attaches easily to the back of the Cybertruck. It will sit on top of the Cybertruck, doubling the amount of storage that you can use.
torquenews.com
Toyota Offers Catalytic Converter Theft Protection
Buying accessories or add-ons with a new vehicle purchase is one way dealerships inflate your new car price and are often recommended against to keep new-car costs down. However, here is one must-have optional accessory Toyota now offers that you will be glad you agreed to on the 2023 Toyota Prius that it turns out will also greatly benefit some earlier Prius models as well. Plus, find out how to save money by installing this accessory yourself.
Comments / 0