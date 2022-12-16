Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Arkansas governor-elect announces additional senior staff appointments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As the start of her time in office draws closer, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has announced more appointments to her administration. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sanders said Alexa Henning would be joining her administration as Communications Director. According to a news release, Henning most...
Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
kawx.org
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
State of Arkansas sues contractor at the middle of Working4You investigation
Clients claim an Arkansas contractor has taken their money without doing the work, and now that same man is being sued by the state.
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders names two to senior staff
Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday (Dec. 20) additional appointments to her senior staff in the governor’s office. Alexa Henning will serve as communications director and Mary Ashleigh Harper as Governor’s Mansion administrator. “I am excited to add two highly qualified and exceptional women to our growing team,”...
Proposed amendment would declare Oklahoma as sovereign state, voters would decide
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed an amendment that would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state. If the amendment is passed by the legislature, Oklahomans would vote on the measure during the next election. “For far too long, the federal government has trampled...
talkbusiness.net
Sanders’ campaign manager Chris Caldwell to open consulting, lobbying firm
Chris Caldwell, campaign manager for Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders, announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) the creation of Caldwell Consulting, a full-service lobbying, government relations, and political consulting firm. Caldwell has already been enlisted to run Sanders’ re-election campaign in 2026. He is serving as an advisor to Sanders’ transition team....
thv11.com
Support for Crown Act lingers in Arkansas
Last week, the passage of the protective Crown Act was blocked. One representative explained why she believes this is a necessary conversation in the Natural State.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Arkansas legislator proposes making Daylight Saving Time permanent
ARKANSAS, USA — There is a new attempt to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Arkansas ahead of the new legislative session. State Representative Johnny Rye (R-Trumann) has proposed adopting Daylight Saving Time as permanent in the state— even if other states were to do otherwise. Rye's proposed...
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
magnoliareporter.com
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc County rejected the same question on Tuesday.
Police raids, leaky water tanks and alligators: Here are the most clicked stories of 2022
Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, an alligator.
KTLO
Ethredge to serve on Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association Board of Directors
The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association (APAA) announced Friday its 2023 Board of Directors. Matt Durret, Prosecuting Attorney for the 4th Judicial District will serve as President, Jeff Phillips, Prosecuting Attorney for the 5th Judicial District will service as Vice President, and Daniel Shue, Prosecuting Attorney for the 12th Judicial District will serve as Secretary-Treasurer.
FOX 28 Spokane
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell” crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
orangeandbluepress.com
A $1500 Bonus For The Teachers At Arkansas Will Be Arriving Before Christmas: Find Out When!
On Thursday, Christmas will come early to every eligible educator of the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas as they are destined to receive a one-time payment worth $1,500. Stimulus Update For Eligible Teacher. According to Talk Business, earlier this year on May 9, The payments were approved by the...
