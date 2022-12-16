ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Arkansas governor-elect announces additional senior staff appointments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As the start of her time in office draws closer, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has announced more appointments to her administration. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sanders said Alexa Henning would be joining her administration as Communications Director. According to a news release, Henning most...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
ARKANSAS STATE
kawx.org

US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell

Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders names two to senior staff

Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday (Dec. 20) additional appointments to her senior staff in the governor’s office. Alexa Henning will serve as communications director and Mary Ashleigh Harper as Governor’s Mansion administrator. “I am excited to add two highly qualified and exceptional women to our growing team,”...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Sanders’ campaign manager Chris Caldwell to open consulting, lobbying firm

Chris Caldwell, campaign manager for Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders, announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) the creation of Caldwell Consulting, a full-service lobbying, government relations, and political consulting firm. Caldwell has already been enlisted to run Sanders’ re-election campaign in 2026. He is serving as an advisor to Sanders’ transition team....
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Hard freeze warning out for Four State region

South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Ethredge to serve on Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association Board of Directors

The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association (APAA) announced Friday its 2023 Board of Directors. Matt Durret, Prosecuting Attorney for the 4th Judicial District will serve as President, Jeff Phillips, Prosecuting Attorney for the 5th Judicial District will service as Vice President, and Daniel Shue, Prosecuting Attorney for the 12th Judicial District will serve as Secretary-Treasurer.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell” crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy