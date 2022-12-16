JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell” crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.

