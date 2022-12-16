ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How airlines are accommodating passengers as holiday storm approaches

BOSTON — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic, with millions of people expected to travel by air, land or train. According to AAA, 2022 is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the travel agency began tracking in 2000.
Pharmacies limiting children's medicine purchases amid rough cold, flu season

BOSTON — People looking for over-the-counter children's medicine will likely find empty shelves at many pharmacies. CVS and Walgreens are enacting purchasing limits due to the shortage, which is being caused by an outbreak in respiratory illness. Independent pharmacists in Massachusetts are also feeling the strain of that shortage.
