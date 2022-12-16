Read full article on original website
WCVB
Video: Indiana school principal goes all in as 'Elf On The Shelf'
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Video above: WTHR via CNN) — A principal at an elementary school in Indiana has made herself into a human ice cream cone and taped herself to a wall, all to bring smiles to her students. Beth Hoeing's ice cream stunt was the result of the Indianapolis-area...
WCVB
New Hampshire family opens time capsule they buried in Hawaii nearly 25 years ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two high school sweethearts from Londonderry married and moved to Hawaii about 25 years ago while serving in the Marines. Before they left the island all those years ago, they buried a time capsule which they just went back, found and brought home to open. David...
WCVB
How airlines are accommodating passengers as holiday storm approaches
BOSTON — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic, with millions of people expected to travel by air, land or train. According to AAA, 2022 is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the travel agency began tracking in 2000.
WCVB
Pharmacies limiting children's medicine purchases amid rough cold, flu season
BOSTON — People looking for over-the-counter children's medicine will likely find empty shelves at many pharmacies. CVS and Walgreens are enacting purchasing limits due to the shortage, which is being caused by an outbreak in respiratory illness. Independent pharmacists in Massachusetts are also feeling the strain of that shortage.
WCVB
Deadline looms for Massachusetts residents to start the new year with coverage through Health Connector
BOSTON — The last day for Massachusetts residents to enroll with Massachusetts Health Connector for coverage starting in January is Friday. The Health Connector’s Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 23, but the busiest deadline annually is the December date leading to January coverage. Residents who need coverage can...
WCVB
Common Man For Ukraine, New Hampshire nonprofit, delivers presents to 1,300 orphans
Orphans in Ukraine received 1,300 presents from a New Hampshire nonprofit organization during the holiday season. Alex Ray owns the Common Man family of restaurants and co-founded the nonprofit Common Man For Ukraine. He said he is in Ukraine to help these children. "We made a lot of children in...
WCVB
Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker announces $180M in clean energy, off-shore wind awards
BOSTON — As Gov. Charlie Baker's time in office comes to a close, one of his final official acts is on a topic that has been a top priority for his administration: clean energy – specifically the Offshore Wind Ports Challenge to support the development of offshore wind power.
WCVB
Mass. HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders, center of state's COVID-19 response and plan, retiring
Marylou Sudders, who oversaw COVID-19 response efforts and helmed the sprawling health and human services secretariat, plans to retire from public service early next year. Sudders notified state employees Monday of her plans in her monthly newsletter, which she said would be her last. "Having entered state service in 1978,...
