Idaho8.com
Dwayne Johnson updates ‘Black Adam’s’ uncertain future in the DC Universe
“Black Adam” possesses almost unlimited power, but apparently not enough to secure a sequel to the movie, at least anytime soon. After speculation that DC wouldn’t proceed with a second film, star and producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter on Tuesday to update fans, saying that he had met with DC Studios’ new leadership team, James Gunn and Peter Safran. While he didn’t close the door on Black Adam returning in some form, Johnson said the character was not in DC’s plans for the immediate future. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
