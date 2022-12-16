Read full article on original website
Christmas weekend travel could be dangerous as powerful storm hits Upstate New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — A massive winter storm rumbling across the U.S. this week could cause icy roads and power outages in Upstate New York just as the Christmas weekend travel begins. On Thursday and Friday, Upstate New York is expected to get heavy rain that would wash away road...
First weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for “once in a generation” winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has already begun issuing severe weather alerts for a massive winter storm expected to roll across the country this week and slam Upstate New York just before Christmas. The “incredibly powerful storm” could bring 65 mph winds, icy roads, lakeshore flooding and heavy...
Hiking in Upstate New York? Know the Line or Get a $250 Fine!
Going hiking in New York? Follow the dress code and more, or pay heavy fines!. I'm not sure how many New Yorkers know this, but this may be useful if you're planning to take a hike in the near future. Most experienced hikers are well aware of the "do's and don'ts" when taking to the ADKs, and that's a good thing. But for the rest of us, things could get a little dicey and pricey if you don't heed the warnings of the High Peaks!
Christmas Polar Vortex To Send New York Into Weekend Deep Freeze
There are lots of great things that Santa Claus will bring down from the North Pole this weekend - Christmas cheer, presents, an undying love for cookies – all wonderful. Unfortunately for New York, it looks like the Big Guy is also going to bring down something we’d rather he left at home: North Pole temperatures.
newyorkupstate.com
Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
wearebuffalo.net
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend
After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
New York State Parks Continues “First Day Hike” Tradition, How You Can Too
Are you always trying to come up with ways to get outside more? Out into the great outdoors? For the last 12 years, the New York State Parks Department has been sharing a great way for you to get out and also start of the new year getting that fresh air and exercise.
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
There’s No Way You’ve Heard of These 13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns
New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of. New York state is currently ranked 3rd in population in the...
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
Chill & Have Dinner Inside These Cool Capital Region Igloos
You can still eat outside during the winter at these restaurants that offer enchanted igloos. There are three restaurants that are offering this unique and cool dining option. The Barrel in Bolton Landing, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, and The Inn at Erlowest in Lake George.
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?
In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
WRGB
From Snow to Slush, How the Region Was Impacted by the Season's First Major Storm
Major Elevation Snow Storm - Capital Region and Valley "Glop Storm" This was a spectacular storm from the standpoint of the highly variable snowfall amounts it produced. The storm was also a good study in temperature behavior in marginally cold winter environments where both cooling and warming processes were both simultaneously in progress in slow a moving system, this one spread out over roughly 36 hours.
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem
Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
