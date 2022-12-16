ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiking in Upstate New York? Know the Line or Get a $250 Fine!

Going hiking in New York? Follow the dress code and more, or pay heavy fines!. I'm not sure how many New Yorkers know this, but this may be useful if you're planning to take a hike in the near future. Most experienced hikers are well aware of the "do's and don'ts" when taking to the ADKs, and that's a good thing. But for the rest of us, things could get a little dicey and pricey if you don't heed the warnings of the High Peaks!
Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel

Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend

After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?

In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
From Snow to Slush, How the Region Was Impacted by the Season's First Major Storm

Major Elevation Snow Storm - Capital Region and Valley "Glop Storm" This was a spectacular storm from the standpoint of the highly variable snowfall amounts it produced. The storm was also a good study in temperature behavior in marginally cold winter environments where both cooling and warming processes were both simultaneously in progress in slow a moving system, this one spread out over roughly 36 hours.
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

