Russia’s Lavrov: EU not conducting fair investigation into Nord Stream explosions
(Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it appeared no European countries were conducting a proper investigation into the series of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September. “After the explosions on Nord Stream – which, it appears nobody in the European Union...
Swedish think tank NIER predicts economy will contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country’s economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023...
Three dead as blast west of Kazan shuts Russia-Ukraine gas export pipeline – TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Three people died when a blast ripped through a gas pipeline in central Russia that brings gas from Russia’s Arctic through Ukraine to Europe, local officials and TASS news agency said on Tuesday. Local officials said on the Telegram messaging app that the flow of gas through...
Russian mobile calls, internet seen deteriorating after Nokia, Ericsson leave
STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW (Reuters) – When telecoms gear makers Nokia and Ericsson leave Russia at the end of the year, their departure could steadily cripple the country’s mobile networks over the long-term, setting off a deterioration in communication for everyday Russians. Five senior telecoms executives and other industry sources said...
Exclusive-China to unveil new rules to rein in fund ‘greenwashing’ -sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China plans to tighten rules to regulate environmentally friendly, or so-called green funds, as part of its efforts to rein in ‘greenwashing’ in the world’s second-largest climate fund market, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The new rules, which could...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia
(Reuters) – Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia. The government said on its website it would “temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region”.
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a “constructive” approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the “necessary political decision” to salvage the pact...
Russia’s space agency to issue bonds for satellite programme
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s space agency will borrow up to 50 billion roubles ($710 million) in 2023 to fund a mass satellite-building programme to catch up with the United States and China, the organisation said on Tuesday. Roscosmos said it would place publicly traded bonds on Russia’s financial...
Sri Lanka’s national consumer price inflation eases to 65% in Nov
(Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) eased year-on-year to 65% in November after a 70.6% jump in October, the statistics department said on Wednesday. Food prices were up 69.8% in November, while non-food inflation was 60.4%, the Department of Census and Statistics of the crisis-struck...
Belarus ‘reaches understanding’ with Moscow over debt restructuring -TASS cites Belarus media
(Reuters) – Belarus’ prime minister said on Tuesday that the country had “reached an understanding” with Moscow on restructuring Belarus’ debt, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Belarusian media. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)
Kyiv region says Russian drone attack caused ‘fairly serious’ damage
KYIV (Reuters) – Russia’s drone attack caused “fairly serious” damage in Kyiv region on Monday and three areas in the region have been left without power supply, Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said. Russia unleashed 35 “kamikaze” drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as many...
Japan warns of China’s COVID situation, cuts view on factory output
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will pay close attention to the COVID-19 situation in China, in addition to risks from a global economic slowdown, price hikes and supply constraints, according to its monthly report for December. The economic report from the Cabinet Office comes as Japan, the world’s third-largest economy,...
Orange finance head Fernandez to join transport group CMA CGM
PARIS (Reuters) – French telecoms group Orange’s deputy chief executive and head of finance, Ramon Fernandez, is leaving the company to join shipping and transport company CMA CGM as finance director. Fernandez will Orange at the end of the first quarter of 2023, the company said on Tuesday,...
UK factory output and export orders sag in December: CBI
LONDON (Reuters) – British factories’ output and export orders slid this month, according to a survey on Monday that underlined the troubles faced by the manufacturing sector, including high inflation and a weak global economy. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said its gauge of manufacturing output during...
Pace of new climate, sustainable business rules will not let up
LONDON (Reuters) – The past year was the busiest ever for climate and sustainability rulemaking, with no let up expected in 2023 as policymakers tighten the net around flaky or fraudulent corporate behaviour. From Canada to South Africa, the proposed or implemented rules covered everything from driving transparency in...
Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies
CHICAGO (Reuters) – Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies. The hybrid wheat,...
China to provide more convenience for cross-border travel when appropriate -foreign ministry
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will provide more convenience for cross-border travellers when appropriate, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing. The remarks by Mao Ning came after a question about any plans China has to improve its quarantine policy for overseas...
World Bank approves $1.69 billion for Pakistan flood relief projects
(Reuters) – The World Bank has approved financing of $1.69 billion for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement on Monday. Pakistan’s already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure.
Analysis-Japanese insurers likely to provide tailwind to yen as BOJ shifts
SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s gargantuan life insurers appear capable of weathering paper losses in domestic bond holdings triggered by this week’s surprise tweak to yield limits and will likely boost the rising yen even further by shifting closer to home in their portfolios. Japanese life insurers managed...
