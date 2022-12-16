Read full article on original website
Analysis-Private U.S. energy producers tap niche funding as bank lines dry up
(Reuters) – Private U.S. oil and gas companies are increasingly turning to a niche financing structure that securitizes their production, providing a funding avenue for producers and owners as traditional sources become more expensive or simply dry up. Known as PDP asset-backed securitizations (ABS), this product takes revenue generated...
Exclusive-China to unveil new rules to rein in fund ‘greenwashing’ -sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China plans to tighten rules to regulate environmentally friendly, or so-called green funds, as part of its efforts to rein in ‘greenwashing’ in the world’s second-largest climate fund market, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The new rules, which could...
Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies
CHICAGO (Reuters) – Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies. The hybrid wheat,...
U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird’s sickle cell disease therapy
(Reuters) – Bluebird Bio Inc said on Monday that the U.S. health regulator had lifted a partial clinical hold on studies for its gene therapy to treat blood disorder sickle cell disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision ends a year-long halt on future studies and a pause...
Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates on resilient sportswear demand
(Reuters) – Nike Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by persistent demand for its athletic apparel and sneakers in North America and Europe. The world’s largest sportswear maker said revenue rose to $13.32 billion for the second quarter from $11.36 billion a year earlier....
How many people might die, and why, under relaxed China COVID curbs
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s abrupt end to its zero-COVID policy has raised concerns of widespread infections among a vulnerable, undervaccinated population with little natural immunity that would overload the health system and result in up to 2 million deaths, or more, various research groups are reporting. New analyses...
Facebook held back on naming Cambridge Analytica in 2017 -deposition
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Mark Zuckerberg considered saying in a 2017 speech that Facebook was looking into “organizations like Cambridge Analytica,” according to details from a deposition of him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But he decided to remove reference to the political consultancy which...
