(Reuters) – Three Kenyan athletes have been banned for two to three years for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday. Sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo, who tested positive during the Tokyo Olympics, has been given a two-year ban for use of Methasterone. His suspension dates back to July 31, 2021 and all his results from June 24, 2021 will be disqualified.

1 DAY AGO