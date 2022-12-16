Read full article on original website
Tennis-Argentine Marcaccio joins Nadal’s coaching staff
(Reuters) – Argentine Gustavo Marcaccio will be a new member of Rafael Nadal’s coaching staff for the 2023 season, the Spanish player said on Monday. The announcement comes three days after Spanish coach Francis Roig said he would be stepping down from his role on Nadal’s team after 18 years to take on new projects.
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
Athletics-AIU suspends three Kenyan athletes for doping
(Reuters) – Three Kenyan athletes have been banned for two to three years for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday. Sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo, who tested positive during the Tokyo Olympics, has been given a two-year ban for use of Methasterone. His suspension dates back to July 31, 2021 and all his results from June 24, 2021 will be disqualified.
Argentina’s post-Maradona youth revel in Messi’s maiden World Cup win
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentine Santiago Cutaia, 34, had never felt the elation of his country winning the soccer World Cup before, born two years after late icon Diego Maradona last hoisted the trophy aloft for the Albiceleste in 1986. He has now. His generation, who grew up after...
Rugby-Borthwick calls on England players to channel pain into Six Nations campaign
(Reuters) – Newly appointed England head coach Steve Borthwick said the team’s players are “hurting” after their recent run of poor results, adding that he hopes to harness their frustration and turn it into fuel for a successful Six Nations campaign. The 43-year-old was appointed head...
