Orange finance head Fernandez to join transport group CMA CGM
PARIS (Reuters) – French telecoms group Orange’s deputy chief executive and head of finance, Ramon Fernandez, is leaving the company to join shipping and transport company CMA CGM as finance director. Fernandez will Orange at the end of the first quarter of 2023, the company said on Tuesday,...
Swedish think tank NIER predicts economy will contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country’s economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023...
UK public borrowing hits record 22 billion pounds in November
LONDON (Reuters) -British public borrowing rose to its highest for any November since records began, at 22.017 billion pounds ($26.77 billion), reflecting higher costs for energy subsidies, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast public sector net borrowing, excluding state banks,...
Exclusive-China to unveil new rules to rein in fund ‘greenwashing’ -sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China plans to tighten rules to regulate environmentally friendly, or so-called green funds, as part of its efforts to rein in ‘greenwashing’ in the world’s second-largest climate fund market, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The new rules, which could...
Russian mobile calls, internet seen deteriorating after Nokia, Ericsson leave
STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW (Reuters) – When telecoms gear makers Nokia and Ericsson leave Russia at the end of the year, their departure could steadily cripple the country’s mobile networks over the long-term, setting off a deterioration in communication for everyday Russians. Five senior telecoms executives and other industry sources said...
Credit Suisse clients are returning, CEO of bank’s Swiss business says
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse’s client withdrawals have stabilised and reversed in some cases, Andre Helfenstein, the head of Credit Suisse’s Swiss business said in an interview with local newspaper NZZ. Last month, Switzerland’s second-largest bank said it expected to make a pre-tax loss of up to...
U.S. sends B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters for joint drills with South Korea -News1
SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States deployed B-52 bombers and F-22 fighters for joint drills with South Korea on Tuesday, the News1 agency reported. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)
UK factory output and export orders sag in December: CBI
LONDON (Reuters) – British factories’ output and export orders slid this month, according to a survey on Monday that underlined the troubles faced by the manufacturing sector, including high inflation and a weak global economy. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said its gauge of manufacturing output during...
Russia’s space agency to issue bonds for satellite programme
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s space agency will borrow up to 50 billion roubles ($710 million) in 2023 to fund a mass satellite-building programme to catch up with the United States and China, the organisation said on Tuesday. Roscosmos said it would place publicly traded bonds on Russia’s financial...
U.S. FAA proposes airworthiness criteria for Archer Aviation air taxi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday issued the airworthiness criteria that Archer Aviation will need to meet for its M001 air taxi to be certified for use. The FAA released the criteria for public comment for Archer’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to...
Russia’s Lavrov: EU not conducting fair investigation into Nord Stream explosions
(Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it appeared no European countries were conducting a proper investigation into the series of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September. “After the explosions on Nord Stream – which, it appears nobody in the European Union...
Taiwan Nov export orders plunge, China’s COVID surge clouds outlook
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders contracted at the worst rate in more than a decade in November, hit by a plunge in China demand and generally weaker global consumer spending because of inflation and interest rate hikes. The island’s export orders last month, a bellwether for global...
UK’s ADVFN extends closing date of open offer, AGM amid postal strikes
(Reuters) – Global stocks and crypto information website ADVFN Plc said on Tuesday it extended the closing date of an open offer and postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) amid ongoing strikes in the UK, including by postal firms. British workers across various key sectors including transportation, health and...
Australia’s sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1970s looms
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s A$200 billion ($134.28 billion) sovereign wealth fund is increasing exposure to gold, commodities, private equity and infrastructure as it warns the future will echo the low-growth, high-inflation era of the 1970s. The Future Fund outlined the changes, which also included widening its currency basket,...
Belarus ‘reaches understanding’ with Moscow over debt restructuring -TASS cites Belarus media
(Reuters) – Belarus’ prime minister said on Tuesday that the country had “reached an understanding” with Moscow on restructuring Belarus’ debt, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Belarusian media. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)
