Marconews.com
Sylvester Stallone's 'most adamant' actress daughter Scarlet Rose rides 'Tulsa King' horse duty
Sylvester Stallone's actress daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, is quietly breaking out with a horse caretaker role on "Tulsa King." Scarlet, 20, has made brief appearances on the Paramount+ series as Triangle Coffee Roasters barista Spencer, serving coffee to Stallone's Tulsa-transplanted mob capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi. In Sunday's episode, Spencer...
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
Marconews.com
'National Treasure' is back as a TV show, but it can't remake the brilliance of the film
There is no better line in movie history than "I'm going to steal the Declaration of Independence." OK, perhaps I'm being a bit facetious. But when Nicholas Cage's character Benjamin Franklin Gates uttered those silly-serious words in 2004's "National Treasure," it helped turn the film into a cultural touchstone for millennials – plus it launched a thousand memes a decade or so later.
Marconews.com
Ash Ketchum and Pikachu leaving Pokémon, will no longer be the main characters in 2023
After finally becoming the very best like no one ever was, Ash Ketchum's 25 year journey in the animated Pokémon TV series will soon be coming to end as the series will focus on brand new characters next year. The boy from Pallet town, alongside his longtime partner Pikachu,...
Marconews.com
Sonya Eddy, longtime 'General Hospital' actress, dies at 55: 'She left an indelible imprint'
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy, best known for playing Epiphany Johnson on "General Hospital," has died at 55, her business partner Tyler Ford confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY. "It with the heaviest heart that I have to announce the sudden passing of my business partner, creative soulmate, and...
Marconews.com
Shirley Watts, widow of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, dies at 84
Shirley Ann Watts, a former art student and prominent breeder of Arabian horses who met drummer Charlie Watts well before he joined The Rolling Stones and with him formed one of rock's most enduring marriages, has died. She was 84. "Shirley died peacefully on Friday 16th December in Devon after...
Marconews.com
'The White Lotus,' 'Andor,' 'Bluey' and the best TV shows of 2022, ranked
USA TODAY TV critic Kelly Lawler ranks her top TV shows of 2022, with "The White Lotus," "Andor," and "Bluey" all making the list.
