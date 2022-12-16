ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Rick Bors
5d ago

I don’t understand this because I have friends that are nurses and none of them have said Covid is spiking. Seasonal flu they see but not hospitalizations. ER have a lot of people as always. But someone is not really being honest and I believe it’s the media.

WTNH

What to do if you can’t find Children’s Tylenol in Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Nutmeg Pharmacy in Norwich was a rare sight Thursday afternoon. Unlike other stores, there was liquid Children’s Tylenol in stock. But it’s generic, and there was only one of each children’s medication on the shelf. The shortage has lasted for months but has gotten worse as cold and flu season escalated. […]
NORWICH, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Deputy To Leave Before Cannabis Sales Start

Andrea Comer, a Consumer Protection Department official and central figure in the rollout of Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market, will leave the agency at the end of the month in order to serve as chief of staff to incoming state Treasurer Erick Russell. Comer’s departure, first reported Monday by Hearst...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

New Laws Taking Effect in Connecticut on January 1, 2023

(December 20, 2022) —With a new year comes new laws going into effect after work completed in recent years by legislators at the State Capitol. Among the new state laws to go into effect in 2023 are several policies to support children’s health and wellness:. The state’s “Bottle...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Pandemic-era free school lunches ending for most Connecticut students

Students across Connecticut are getting an unwelcome Christmas present. Free lunches are ending in most school systems because federal pandemic waivers expired and state funds are now running out. School meals have been free since March 2020 when Congress waived income eligibility requirements for the National School Lunch Program. Those...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol for 1st time this winter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s expected frigid weekend has triggered the state’s severe cold weather protocol, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Tuesday afternoon. The decision is based on forecasts predicting below-zero-degree wind chills over the weekend. The protocol will go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and last until noon Monday. “This is the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT

According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Home Care Workers Finally Get A Win

It looks like light at the tunnel for some hardworking home care workers. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services approved the federal funds for bonuses and health care that were negotiated as part of a labor package in May. The approval marks the first time these more than 11,000...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Cannabis Concerns Grow With Recreational Sales Set To Start Next Month

Some members of Connecticut’s medical marijuana community are concerned about the recreational market with sales expected to start on Jan. 10, 2023. They are also concerned about the mold threshold allowed under Connecticut law. Right now there are four medical marijuana growers in the state and at least one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Marketing Data Identifying Hardships Delays Some From Switching Electric Suppliers

It’s a one-year trial meant to protect those who might not be able to pay their electricity bills this winter, but it’s receiving some criticism, too. For the first time, Eversource used third-party marketing data to identify Connecticut customers who may meet the definition for a financial hardship. However, it also means they will have to take steps to apply for a waiver if they want to change to a third-party electric supplier.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

If You’re Thinking About Leaping into the Third-Party Electric Market…

Most years, nearly every electric customer in Connecticut buys their electric supply through Eversource or United Illuminating, rather than attempting to navigate the market of third-party suppliers that was set up when Connecticut deregulated its electric utilities in 1998. Every Eversource and United Illuminating customer has the right to buy...
CONNECTICUT STATE

