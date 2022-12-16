Need some extra Christmas cheer? There’s still time to catch these holiday theater shows before they close

The Solana Beach School District board has shifted leadership for the new year. The board held its organizational session after the three re-elected board members took the oath of office at the Dec. 15 meeting— Debra Schade, Gaylin Allbaugh and Vicki King (who ran unopposed) were all re-elected to the board in November. Outgoing board president King made the motion for the slate of Schade as president, Dana King as vice president and Allbaugh as clerk. The board’s vote was unanimous in favor.

SOLANA BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO