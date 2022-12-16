ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend

After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
The Bills Are Powerful, Soaring Superheroes At Wegmans

The Buffalo Bills are the reigning superheroes of Western New York, so it’s no surprise that they’ve been turned into them officially. If you’re looking for a quirky, fun last-minute gift for your favorite Bills fan, your local Buffalo-area Wegmans just may have the trick. Wegmans is...
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York

While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
Win $100 to Platter’s Chocolate Factory

Here's how you can win $100 of delicious chocolate from Platter's Chocolate Factory. Platter's Chocolate Factory has been serving WNY since 1938. Platter's not only makes the best chocolate and candy in the region, but they also provide amazing factory tours so you can see how the magic happens. Visit them online by clicking the picture below!
Everything You Need To Know About Kwanzaa In Buffalo

The annual celebration of African-American and Pan-African culture and history is upon us again in 2022 and if you are interested in finding out what's happening in Buffalo and Western New York, we have all of the details for you below. Kwanzaa is a non-religious, cultural celebration for black or...
Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo

There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
The Bumpiest Road To Drive In New York State?

The tolls in New York State along the Thruway/I-90 are expected to rise over the next few years. As we get ready to pay more to travel back and forth, the cost to do so will increase. The reasoning behind the increase is that the Thruway needs repairs and will need even more as the Thruway ages.
Buffalo Sports Hit The Trifecta

The 716 was able to do something that has never happened before in the history of Buffalo professional athletics. I don't know if many people actually have even thought about this before it happened, but since we are all superfans of Buffalo Sports, I know that we're delighted that it has finally occurred.
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
Former Buffalo Bills Star Snapped in an Embarrassing Picture

In the NFL you'll do anything to make a tackle. ANYTHING. Sometimes it's a desperate leap to try and stop a man from getting by you. Other times it's holding on for dear life to the end of a player's jersey. Shoe string tackles are just that. There are also times when you grab anything and everything to try to bring a man down. We mean ANYTHING.
Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo

A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
