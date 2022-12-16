Read full article on original website
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
Dangerous Waves Will Pound The Great Lakes + Buffalo, NY
Raise your hand if you are ready for spring! The winter is officially starting and the storm of storms is about to enter the Great Lakes and hammer us with what will be a major winter event. Is there too much hype? There are some who say that is the...
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend
After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
Two Cities In NY Make List Of Best Places To Celebrate Christmas
When it comes to celebrating Christmas, it's a little like buying a house. It's all about location, location, location. The famous song says that there's no place like home for the holidays. That's certainly true if you live in New York State. Recently, two cities in the Empire State made...
Buffalo Makes It Into The Top 10 Rudest Cities In America
This list is rude! How about that?! America seems to love to hate us New Yorkers. We just can't seem to shake our reputation of being considered jerks. Business Insider has compiled a list of the 'The Rudest Cities in America' and we're on top (because we're the best). According to Business Insider,
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
The Bills Are Powerful, Soaring Superheroes At Wegmans
The Buffalo Bills are the reigning superheroes of Western New York, so it’s no surprise that they’ve been turned into them officially. If you’re looking for a quirky, fun last-minute gift for your favorite Bills fan, your local Buffalo-area Wegmans just may have the trick. Wegmans is...
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
Win $100 to Platter’s Chocolate Factory
Here's how you can win $100 of delicious chocolate from Platter's Chocolate Factory. Platter's Chocolate Factory has been serving WNY since 1938. Platter's not only makes the best chocolate and candy in the region, but they also provide amazing factory tours so you can see how the magic happens. Visit them online by clicking the picture below!
Everything You Need To Know About Kwanzaa In Buffalo
The annual celebration of African-American and Pan-African culture and history is upon us again in 2022 and if you are interested in finding out what's happening in Buffalo and Western New York, we have all of the details for you below. Kwanzaa is a non-religious, cultural celebration for black or...
Buffalo Bills Fans Need Help Finding Their Lost Ring
You've heard the phrase when something is hard to find that it's like looking for a needle in a haystack. Well...this one might be harder to find than that. But...it would mean the world to a couple who love the Bills. Saturday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the Miami...
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo
There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
The Bumpiest Road To Drive In New York State?
The tolls in New York State along the Thruway/I-90 are expected to rise over the next few years. As we get ready to pay more to travel back and forth, the cost to do so will increase. The reasoning behind the increase is that the Thruway needs repairs and will need even more as the Thruway ages.
Buffalo Sports Hit The Trifecta
The 716 was able to do something that has never happened before in the history of Buffalo professional athletics. I don't know if many people actually have even thought about this before it happened, but since we are all superfans of Buffalo Sports, I know that we're delighted that it has finally occurred.
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
Former Buffalo Bills Star Snapped in an Embarrassing Picture
In the NFL you'll do anything to make a tackle. ANYTHING. Sometimes it's a desperate leap to try and stop a man from getting by you. Other times it's holding on for dear life to the end of a player's jersey. Shoe string tackles are just that. There are also times when you grab anything and everything to try to bring a man down. We mean ANYTHING.
Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo
A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
