Giants place Elerson Smith on IR, add Ryder Anderson to 53-man roster

The New York Giants have placed linebacker Elerson Smith on season-ending injured reserve with an Achilles/heel injury.

Smith is expected to undergo surgery to remove a bone spur and the recovery time is four months. He should be available when minicamps start in 2023.

Replacing Smith on the roster is defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, who was signed from the team’s practice squad.

With an open spot on the practice squad, the Giants signed defensive tackle Jack Heflin.

The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Heflin was initially signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2021. He spent his first season on their active roster before being relegated to the practice squad this season. He was released earlier this week.

Heflin has appeared in four career games (all in 2021) and recorded one tackle.