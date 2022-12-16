ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Saltie Girl, London W1: ‘There is something slapdash about this place’ – restaurant review

By Grace Dent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZBKF_0jkoZUrR00
Saltie Girl, London W1: ‘In its defence, the service is delightful and the room is pretty.’

I have taken to leaving restaurants such as this by simply WhatsApping an image of a highwayman to denote paying the bill

First, let us tackle the name Saltie Girl, which, frankly, sounds less than delicious. Which parts of her are salty? Her armpits? Her toes? Her choice of language? The owners of Saltie Girl say the phrase is old Maine colloquial for mermaid, and have opened branches of this seafood-fixated restaurant in Boston, Los Angeles and, now, London. Over here, the name is just odd and slightly offputting, but then, when you’re selling lobster on waffle at £36 a throw, it’s not just the name that will be keeping casual passers-by at bay.

Saltie Girl has opened its London branch on North Audley Street in Mayfair, a stone’s throw from Selfridge’s in a locale that’s home to Apricity and Bibi, two restaurants I recommend everyone goes to if time, funds and occasion fit, both being outstanding examples of modern, innovative dining and fine service. Saltie Girl, on the other hand, is a highly expensive US import that sells shrimp cocktails, tinned fish and seafood towers, is backed by the people behind Meraki, and is aimed at their wealthy but not massively discerning audiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdLR4_0jkoZUrR00
‘Made me sad about the pointless demise of this glorious creature’: Saltie Girl’s lobster waffle.

Helpfully, the prices are missing from the online menu, which is odd, because even the Rolex site allows you to know the cost of the Datejust 31 in 18-carat gold that you cannot afford. I certainly remember that the lobster on waffle was £36, because, when it arrived, I recall thinking that, for a restaurant making such a song and dance about its premium seafood cooked by experts, it felt a travesty simply to dunk the tail in a chunky batter and serve it on a bog-standard waffle. This was the kind of waffle anyone who has a Lakeland waffle iron gathering dust at home could make. And the lobster was not battered in a light, delicious tempura, but rather a thunder-some coating that distracted from the prized flesh beneath and made me very sad about the pointless demise of this glorious creature. For this amount of money and hype, that waffle should come in the shape of a mermaid and the lobster should be frosted with a seasoned tempura and served with some out-of-this-world, sweet-yet-piquant sauce, not with some forgettable, spicy maple syrup. The £18 shrimp cocktail, for that matter, should also be more than just prawns hooked around the rim of a bowl and served with a fruity slant on thousand island dressing. A small head of vadouvan-spiced cauliflower was properly delicious, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHMHH_0jkoZUrR00
These may be ‘the Rolls-Royces of the tinned fish world, but Saltie Girl has simply opened the ring-pull and charged a big mark-up’.

It is said that a picture paints a thousand words, and in recent times I have taken to leaving restaurants such as this and simply WhatsApping an image of a highwayman putting on his mask to denote paying the bill. In Saltie Girl’s defence, however, the service is delightful, the room is pretty and they’re doing some interesting things with tinned fish, meaning a £31 tin of prime bonito comes with fresh bread on a board with three lines of salt and some chopped lime. If you’re a fan of John West tinned anchovies, sardines and mackerel, it is beyond doubt that this leap in quality to suppliers such as Ortiz, Olasagasti and Groix & Nature will be life-enhancing, for these are the Rolls-Royces of the tinned fish world and the epitome of simple deliciousness. But Saltie Girl has simply opened the ring-pull and charged a big mark-up.

Still, there is something slapdash about this place that sits askew with the pricing and location. The pudding list features a sticky toffee sundae for £12, which for that price ought really to be a showstopper, but was instead a small, lacklustre glass filled with mainly toffee sauce, some ice-cream and a few rather dry pieces of sponge. We Brits have an illustrious tradition of adoring sticky toffee pudding; it is our downfall, and flies off every gastropub menu in the land. Even Toby Carvery, with its mint aero and vanilla ice-cream sundae with chocolate sauce, all served in a yorkshire pudding, has more largesse and pure imagination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqVVo_0jkoZUrR00
‘Small and lacklustre’: Saltie Girl’s sticky toffee sundae.

Some “baked to order” cookies were stickily underbaked in places and singed in others. Edible, yes – tasty, even – but this approach of sending out warm, half-cooked cookies seems to have become increasingly popular since proper pastry chefs fell victim to cost-cutting.

A word of advice: the pink neon LED display in the ladies’ toilet is bewitching and will encourage you to take a flattering selfie for Instagram next to the name Saltie Girl, but you will only invite a dozen smutty quips from mere acquaintances about your personal hygiene. The irony is that I was only recently showered and fragrant. It was only later on, when looking at the bill, that I felt decidedly saltie.

  • Saltie Girl 15 North Audley Street, London W1, 020-3893 3000. Open dinner only, Mon-Sat 5pm-midnight. From about £70 a head plus drinks and service.
  • The next episode in the fourth series of Grace’s Comfort Eating podcast is released on Tuesday 20 December. Listen to it here.
  • This artice was edited on 16 December 2022. An earlier version incorrectly said Saltie Girl London’s backers were from a different UK restaurant group.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Best movies of 2022 in the US: No 5 – RRR

Sometimes, quantity can be quality. This bracing Indian epic is told in such massive strokes, it made every other action movie this year look timid and unambitious. Where else could you find an anticolonialist dance number, a prison breakout involving a man wielding two rifles while being carried on his friend’s shoulders, or a hero ambushing his enemies’ palace by crashing a truck through the gates and leaping out the back, a flaming torch in each hand, alongside a menagerie of tigers, leopards and other wild animals – in slow motion? The movie is jam-packed with surreally bonkers yet brilliantly orchestrated moments like this, and it’s an utter joy.
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
The Guardian

Eight teenage girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death

Eight teenage girls who appear to have met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a 59-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Toronto. Police allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man at a plaza near the main rail station in Canada’s largest city early on Sunday morning. Three of the girls are 13, three are 14 and two are 16, police said on Tuesday.
The Guardian

Germany pauses buying Puma tanks after mass breakdown

The German government has said it will pause purchases of new Puma tanks after a mass breakdown during exercises, lamenting a “harsh setback” as Berlin seeks to overhaul its military. The armoured infantry vehicles – which were supposed to form part of Germany’s contribution to a Nato force...
The Guardian

The January 6 committee is right. It’s time to prosecute the kingpin, Trump

Over the course of 18 months, the intrepid patriots on the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection tirelessly researched Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election through fraud, intimidation, harassment and violence. The committee’s public hearings were an exercise in civic education, presenting the nation with a gripping, granular and truthful account of an unhinged president seeking to cling to power at all costs. Now they have gone one crucial step further. They have referred the matter to the justice department, urging that Trump be prosecuted.
The Guardian

The Guardian

538K+
Followers
122K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy