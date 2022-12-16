Get your hands on a cheap reverb pedal with offerings from Fender, TC Electronic, JHS, Electro Harmonix and more. Reverb is a must-have effect on the pedalboard of any guitar player. It does everything from helping your guitar sit better in the mix, right through to catapulting your tone to the furthest reaches of the cosmos. Unfortunately, the majority of reverb pedals are pretty pricey, thanks to the tech required to simulate a space for your guitar so - to help you find your next pedal bargain - we spent some time picking out the best budget reverb pedals for your ‘board.

