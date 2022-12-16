Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Magneto U-One Eric Gales RD3 review
It’s the sounds and slick playability that are rather impressive here. Time to add Magneto to your ‘to-try’ list, we’d say. Stylish re-evaluation of a classic. Excellent pickups and quality hardware. Cons. - Our sample might need a neck shim. - Only one finish. Magneto guitars...
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch St. Vincent perform Nothing Else Matters onstage with Metallica
The band's third annual Helping Hands benefit concert also played host to the first-ever performance of new single Lux Æterna. Metallica invited Ernie Ball Music Man-toting guitarist St. Vincent onstage to help them perform Nothing Else Matters at LA’s Microsoft Theater on Friday (December 16). The band –...
Guitar World Magazine
Justin Hawkins: “What?! Split harmonics on the bass?”
The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins reacts to the fast and furious licks of Billy Sheehan and Richie Kotzen of rock supergroup The Winery Dogs. Justin Hawkins has long been channeling his thoughts on anything music-related via his Justin Hawkins Rides Again YouTube (opens in new tab) channel. In his latest post, Hawkins watches the new video from The Winery Dogs, and reacts to Billy Sheehan’s dazzling bass chops, at one point commenting: “What?! Split harmonics on the bass? First of all, how? And second of all, why?”
Guitar World Magazine
February 2023 Guitar World lesson videos
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas (opens in new tab), was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron (opens in new tab), a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums (opens in new tab). He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
Guitar World Magazine
A ‘Boss’ DB-2 Doorbell pedal now exists
The parody pedal has been put together by custom effects maker Gear Ant and Acorn Amplifiers. Effects/amp firm Acorn Amplifiers and pedal builder/customizer Gear Ant have shared images of their parody Boss doorbell, the DB-2. The concept of a doorbell in a compact-style enclosure was born earlier this year after...
Guitar World Magazine
Best budget reverb pedals 2022: wallet-friendly ‘board buys for the thrifty guitar player
Get your hands on a cheap reverb pedal with offerings from Fender, TC Electronic, JHS, Electro Harmonix and more. Reverb is a must-have effect on the pedalboard of any guitar player. It does everything from helping your guitar sit better in the mix, right through to catapulting your tone to the furthest reaches of the cosmos. Unfortunately, the majority of reverb pedals are pretty pricey, thanks to the tech required to simulate a space for your guitar so - to help you find your next pedal bargain - we spent some time picking out the best budget reverb pedals for your ‘board.
Guitar World Magazine
The Tubes bass player Rick Anderson dies aged 75
San Francisco-based rock band The Tubes have announced the passing of the band’s bassist Rick Anderson, revealing the news in a short statement on their social media channels. “We lost our brother on 12/16/22,” reads the statement. “Rick brought a steady and kind presence to the band for 50...
Guitar World Magazine
Best Orange amps 2022: Add a splash of colour to your playing with our pick of Orange amps
We delve into a brightly coloured British institution by browsing the best Orange amps on the market. Orange amps have been around since the late 60s and are instantly recognisable due to their brightly coloured tolex and slightly different amp shapes. They’ve been used by rock royalty such as Jimmy Page and Peter Green, though they’re also the first choice of many contemporary players in all sorts of different genres. The best Orange amps deliver world-class clean and distorted tones in equal measure.
Guitar World Magazine
The Chisels Are Calling, a new documentary about legendary luthier John Monteleone, is now streaming
The film documents the revered guitar builder for the likes of Mark Knopfler, Ben Harper and Julian Lage. John Monteleone, world-renowned luthier to the likes Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler and Ben Harper, is the subject of a new documentary, John Monteleone: The Chisels Are Calling, which is now available to view on digital streaming services.
Guitar World Magazine
Inside the strange world of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, the most eclectic and prolific guitar band on Earth
Stu Mackenzie dishes on the modal and microtonal jam experiments that populate the Australian rock band's sprawling discography. They’d made 20 albums in 10 years. Then they released three new albums – yes, three – in the last month. But there is method in this madness, as King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s affable vocalist, co-guitarist and head honcho Stu Mackenzie explains.
Guitar World Magazine
The history of power tubes and how they work
Preamp tubes are usually triodes, with pentodes occasionally used and tetrodes not featuring at all. In contrast, power triodes are rarely used as power tubes, but tetrodes and pentodes are commonplace. That said, power triodes have a following in hi-fi circles where their supposedly superior audio characteristics take precedence over...
Comments / 0