dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Investopedia

Goldman Sachs To Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars On Crypto Firms

Following the collapse of the FTX, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to invest in crypto companies for tens of millions of dollars. Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions investing in crypto firms. The bank sees an increased need for trustworthy players in the industry and takes advantage of...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto​.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH

Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
decrypt.co

EY ‘Did Not Initiate’ Transfers of $1.7M in Bitcoin Linked to Defunct QuadrigaCX

After years of dormancy, Bitcoin linked to QuadrigaCX is on the move. EY, overseeing the exchange’s bankruptcy, denies having any involvement. Accountancy firm Ernst & Young has denied moving funds mistakenly transferred three years ago to inaccessible cold wallets associated with QuadrigaCX, the infamous Canadian crypto exchange that lost $190 million in user funds before its CEO died under mysterious circumstances.
decrypt.co

Binance US to Acquire Bankrupt Voyager's Assets for $1 Billion

Voyager announced that Binance.US has emerged "as the highest and best bid" for the now-bankrupt firm's assets. Binance's American entity Binance.US has emerged as "the highest and best bid" for bankrupt Voyager's assets. The total sum is roughly $1.022 billion, which includes the latter firm's crypto portfolio (valued at an...
decrypt.co

Metaverse Tokens Flow, Apecoin Plummet Double-Digits Over The Week

Despite several bullish metrics in the NFT market, metaverse tokens, like the rest of the industry, still can’t shake the Fed. It’s been a bearish past week, fueled by the hawkish Fed’s 50 basis point hike, wiping off nearly $62 billion from the cryptocurrency market, per data from Coingecko.
decrypt.co

Binance Joins US Crypto Lobbying Group Chamber of Digital Commerce

The move comes as U.S. lawmakers scramble to figure out how to regulate the fast-moving and complex sphere. Binance is stepping up its regulatory efforts in the United States. Today, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume announced that it has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce, an American lobbying group, to "help establish policies that benefit and protect users."
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing low Bitcoin prices and high costs. Core Scientific, one of the industry's largest Bitcoin miners, today announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas. Importantly, the miner will continue its operations during this...
GEORGIA STATE
CoinDesk

SBF's Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site 'The Block'; Crypto Contagion Concerns

Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. Bernstein reacted to Genesis’ extended withdrawal freeze, saying that saving Grayscale would cost a fortune for Digital Currency Group (DCG), which owns Genesis Trading, Grayscale and CoinDesk. Plus, details on Coinbase asking users to switch USDT for USDC and Bankman-Fried agreeing to testify before U.S. House Financial Committee.
PYMNTS

Crypto’s Offshore And Off-Book Habits Raise Challenges for US Regulators

FTX’s implosion has shown how much the crypto industry thrived between regulatory and jurisdictional gaps. It has also revealed the dangers inherent to consumers that exist when the companies they’ve handed control of their assets over to collapse into these gaps. What U.S. regulatory bodies will do to...

