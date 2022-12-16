Read full article on original website
‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy
One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business.
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Veritone (VERI)
In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $6.37. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Blockchain, Digital Turbine, and...
RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Newell Brands (NWL)
RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Newell Brands (NWL – Research Report) on December 16 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $12.61. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coty, Duckhorn Portfolio, and...
Jarden Keeps Their Buy Rating on Star Entertainment Group Limited (EHGRF)
Jarden analyst Ben Brownette maintained a Buy rating on Star Entertainment Group Limited (EHGRF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of A$3.49. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.64. Brownette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Star Entertainment...
UBS Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Siemens Energy (SMEGF)
UBS analyst Supriya Subramanian maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $17.84. According to TipRanks, Subramanian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.32% success...
J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Nike (NKE)
In a report released today, Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE – Research Report), with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $103.05. Boss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as VF, Under Armour, and...
Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gentex (GNTX)
In a report released yesterday, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Gentex (GNTX – Research Report), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $26.64. According to TipRanks, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a...
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 54.73% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy.
Two ASX stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
With the help of the TipRanks Smart Score tool, we have picked two Australian stocks with a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.”. The most perplexing aspect of selecting stocks for investment is conducting in-depth research from a large pool of data. The different TipRanks tools do the job easily and provide great relief to investors.
Shaw and Partners Remains a Buy on Silex Systems Limited (SILXF)
Shaw and Partners analyst Michael Clark maintained a Buy rating on Silex Systems Limited (SILXF – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Clark is ranked #1701 out of 8064 analysts. Silex Systems Limited has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.84. See today’s best-performing...
Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks
HEICO (HEI) Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on HEICO yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.44. According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of. 4.3% and a 57.6% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers...
Goldman Sachs downgrades Brambles Limited (BMBLF) to a Sell
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah downgraded Brambles Limited (BMBLF – Research Report) to a Sell yesterday and set a price target of A$10.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.74. According to TipRanks, Shah is an analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 33.33% success...
Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
In a report released yesterday, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD – Research Report), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $86.42. According to TipRanks, Syed is an analyst with an average return of -16.6% and...
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Time to Buy Near Multi-Year Low?
Block’s revenues continue to grow while profitability is improving rapidly. This may signal a buying opportunity considering its beaten-down stock price. Block (NYSE: SQ) shares are currently hovering at the same levels they were trading all the way back in 2018. Does this signal a buying opportunity? In my view, probably, yes.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs
In a report released today, Andrea Tan from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL – Research Report), with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $234.83. According to TipRanks, Tan is an analyst with an average return of -19.9% and...
Wedbush Remains a Buy on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
Wedbush analyst Andreas Argyrides reiterated a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares opened today at $16.80. According to TipRanks, Argyrides is an analyst with an average return of -11.6% and a 40.32% success rate....
BTIG Keeps Their Hold Rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)
In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $2.55. According to TipRanks, Zimmerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 39.43% success rate. Zimmerman covers...
LCID Up After Equity Offering
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the EV major completed its stock offering. The company sold around 56.2 million shares for gross proceeds of approximately $600 million with its “at-the-market” equity offering program. Lucid expects to raise $1.515 billion through its capital...
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) Initiated with a Hold at Mizuho Securities
Mizuho Securities analyst Graig Suvannavejh initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $31.01. Suvannavejh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axsome Therapeutics, Intra-Cellular Therapies,...
