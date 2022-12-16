Read full article on original website
North Coventry carnival offers lights, rides through Jan. 1
N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. – It is a winter wonderland inside the Carnival of Lights in North Coventry Township. From food to games, organizers said it is the biggest event of the year at the Norco Fire Company. In its third year, the carnival has more lights, rides and...
Masked robbers hold up Cumru Twp. credit union
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police said two robbers entered the Members First Federal Credit Union on East Lancaster Avenue in Cumru Township around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "It appears they were Black males all dressed in black with hooded jackets and face masks that were all dark in color," said Cumru Township Police Lt. George Kuriger.
Pa. residents bought nearly 71K guns in November, data show | Monday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania residents bought nearly 71,000 guns in November, part of a nationwide buying spree that saw Americans purchase approximately 1.4 million guns, a new analysis of FBI data shows. That seasonally adjusted nationwide tally of 1.36 million weapons sold includes 840,000 handguns and 520,000 long guns (rifles and shoguns), according...
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
Watch: Truck carrying 134-foot concrete beam demolished by train
A train derailed in Tennessee after colliding with a truck that had stopped on the tracks due to a red light at the intersection. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Cumru police seek to identify pair of bank robbers
CUMRU TWP., Pa - Shortly after 8:30am Tuesday, Cumru Township Police Department were dispatched to Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue for a robbery that just occurred. According to police, two robbers entered the bank and one jumped over the front counter before...
6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; tens of thousands without power
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking people from their sleep, leaving thousands without electricity and damaging at least one bridge. The quake, striking at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5...
State Police nab man on drug possession during traffic stop
READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police say a man is in custody on drug possession charges. They say they pulled over Darryl Metz of Muhlenberg Township in a traffic stop during a narcotics investigation. The stop happened near Route 222 and Evansville Road in Maidencreek Township at the end...
Planning Commission sees traffic congestion, costs with Jaindl Land Co.'s Lower Macungie plan
Jaindl Land Co.'s proposed Wescosville development will bring more traffic to an area of Lower Macungie Township that is already congested, members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Tuesday. The LVPC went over a sketch plan of the "Lehigh Valley Town Center" on Tuesday. The proposal is for 169,000...
