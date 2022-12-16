ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Masked robbers hold up Cumru Twp. credit union

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police said two robbers entered the Members First Federal Credit Union on East Lancaster Avenue in Cumru Township around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "It appears they were Black males all dressed in black with hooded jackets and face masks that were all dark in color," said Cumru Township Police Lt. George Kuriger.
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cumru police seek to identify pair of bank robbers

CUMRU TWP., Pa - Shortly after 8:30am Tuesday, Cumru Township Police Department were dispatched to Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue for a robbery that just occurred. According to police, two robbers entered the bank and one jumped over the front counter before...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police nab man on drug possession during traffic stop

READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police say a man is in custody on drug possession charges. They say they pulled over Darryl Metz of Muhlenberg Township in a traffic stop during a narcotics investigation. The stop happened near Route 222 and Evansville Road in Maidencreek Township at the end...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy