Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
Carbon-eating blocks ingest eight tonnes of CO2 a day, says company
A Limburg (Netherlands) company called Masterbloc has engineered an eco-friendly building material from steel slag left over from the steel industry, according to an article by The Brussels Times on Saturday. Masterbloc's product is CO-2 negative, with more CO2 absorbed during production than emitted. At the company's factory, some 8-...
The USDA’s approval of GE chestnut trees would be a step forward for threatened species conservation
It is an exciting time in the field of conservation and biotechnology. For the first time, it appears likely that a tree that has been developed with genetic engineering (GE) could be approved by U.S. regulatory agencies for use in restoring a threatened species to the wild. That tree is the American chestnut, a species…
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the solution to net-zero, a report from a science committee in the British House of Commons found.
pv-magazine-usa.com
California cuts rooftop solar net metering: An industry reacts
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) unanimously voted to approve Net Energy Metering 3.0 (NEM), slashing payments for excess solar production sent to the grid by 75%. CPUC voted to cut the average export rate in California from $0.30 per kWh to $0.08 per kWh, making the cuts effective on...
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
tipranks.com
‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy
One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business.
tipranks.com
Shaw and Partners Remains a Buy on Silex Systems Limited (SILXF)
Shaw and Partners analyst Michael Clark maintained a Buy rating on Silex Systems Limited (SILXF – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Clark is ranked #1701 out of 8064 analysts. Silex Systems Limited has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.84. See today’s best-performing...
Upworthy
Carl Sagan predicted the present state of USA almost 26 years ago and it is blowing people's minds
Global warming, climate change, a crashing economy and bad administration are not something unfamiliar to us today. We reap the consequences of humankind's disastrous actions every day. However, one American astronomer reportedly predicted the current state of the US almost 26 years ago. Carl Sagan, the author of "Cosmos," is known for simplifying scientific concepts in layman's terms for the average civilian. He received many awards during and after his revolutionary career, including the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Pulitzer Prize, two Emmy awards and the National Science Foundation's Distinguished Public Service Award for lifetime achievement.
tipranks.com
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Time to Buy Near Multi-Year Low?
Block’s revenues continue to grow while profitability is improving rapidly. This may signal a buying opportunity considering its beaten-down stock price. Block (NYSE: SQ) shares are currently hovering at the same levels they were trading all the way back in 2018. Does this signal a buying opportunity? In my view, probably, yes.
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Stem Inc (STEM)
In a report released today, Brian K. Lee from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares opened today at $9.79. According to TipRanks, K. Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of A$5.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.06. According to TipRanks, Shah is an analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs downgrades Brambles Limited (BMBLF) to a Sell
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah downgraded Brambles Limited (BMBLF – Research Report) to a Sell yesterday and set a price target of A$10.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.74. According to TipRanks, Shah is an analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 33.33% success...
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for cold climates
Johnson Controls is developing residential heat pumps for cold climates, under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. The heating tech manufacturer currently offers two residential heat pumps that meet the U.S. Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships (NEEP) Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump specification – the York YZV and York HMH7. The cold climate heat pumps operate at temperatures up to 5 F and have a heating season performance factor (HSPF) of up to 10.5 and a coefficient of performance (COP) at 5 F above “2.”
notebookcheck.net
SpinQ presents world's first portable quantum computers
AI and quantum computing are supposed to be the two main technologies that will influence our evolution the most in the coming years. While AI seems to be seeing a much more accelerated development thanks to all sorts of open source projects, quantum computing experimentation requires exorbitantly expensive and cumbersome hardware. Developments in the quantum computing field have been relatively slow, but some companies like China-based SpinQ and Japan-based Switch-Science are already looking into solutions that can help democratize access for the masses.
We spent 225 cumulative hours on trains around the world, and these disappointing photos show what rail travel is really like
From delays to overpriced accommodations, Insider's reporters encountered a few reality checks while traveling nearly 8,000 miles on long-haul trains.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices End Choppy Trading Session Relatively Unchanged
Stock indices finished today’s choppy trading session relatively unchanged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 gained 0.28% and 0.11%, respectively. On the other hand, the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.11%. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 1.17%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.55%.
tipranks.com
Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) OpenAI Involvement May be the Tip of the Iceberg
OpenAI’s latest projects are tough to pass up on, as they take the world and social media by storm. Tech kingpin Microsoft, the firm standing behind OpenAI, could have the most to gain from OpenAI’s continued advancement. In a prior piece, I highlighted a few AI-leveraging tech stocks...
Comments / 0