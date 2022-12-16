Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Former Grand Slam finalist Arnaud Clement doesn't believe Nadal should be viewed suspiciously after Roland Garros injection fiasco: "I have absolutely no doubts about the ethics of this player"
Former French player Arnaud Clement doesn't think Nadal's Roland Garros heroics should be called into question even if he played with a numb foot. Some have suggested that Nadal's heroics at the 2022 Roland Garros should be questioned because he played on a numb foot. Nadal took daily injections to dull the pain he felt in his foot allowing him to play the event. It's not entirely unusual to what athletes do in other sports to be able to compete.
Golf.com
Charlie’s dagger at Tiger, Justin Thomas the reporter and PNC reflections | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to this week’s final limited-edition PNC Championship Rogers Report! I write to you all from the floor of Orlando International Airport, snacking on an Auntie Anne’s pretzel. I didn’t get a ton of sleep and this continues a run of less-than nutritious meals, but my heart could not feel more full.
tennisuptodate.com
"He gets a bad rap, he's a bit whiny but, off the tennis court there's no better guy": Rennae Stubbs applauds Murray after recent Humanitarian Award
Andy Murray won his second ATP Humanitarian award for his efforts in Ukraine and Stubbs praised that saying there is no better guy for the award. Murray has been involved in all sorts of humanitarian work over the years as he's a Unicef ambassador. He partnered with the organization for humanitarian work in Ukraine as well as donated all of his 2022 prize money to help ease the situation over there. Due to that, he was awarded the humanitarian award which Stubs felt was deserving.
tennismajors.com
Naomi Osaka “has the right to no longer want to be a tennis player but must say it clearly”
In the latest episode of Match Points, a question was asked of Simon Cambers, Marion Bartoli and Carole Bouchard, about who has been the most disappointing player of the 2022 season. The answer was unanimous: four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. According to all three, Naomi Osaka’s life off the...
Comments / 0