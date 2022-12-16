Andy Murray won his second ATP Humanitarian award for his efforts in Ukraine and Stubbs praised that saying there is no better guy for the award. Murray has been involved in all sorts of humanitarian work over the years as he's a Unicef ambassador. He partnered with the organization for humanitarian work in Ukraine as well as donated all of his 2022 prize money to help ease the situation over there. Due to that, he was awarded the humanitarian award which Stubs felt was deserving.

