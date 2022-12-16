ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

marketplace.org

Here’s why mortgage rates have been falling

It’s a tale of two rates today. The first is the federal funds target rate, which is the rate the Federal Reserve and Jay Powell set. That rate has been on a steady climb since March and is now between 3.75% and 4%. All signs point to the Fed raising that rate again next week to cool inflation.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Markets Insider

The rally in stocks will trick investors into thinking the bear market is over, but there's still a case for the S&P 500 to fall another 26% next year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

Stocks rallying on hopes of the Fed pausing rate hikes will fool investors into thinking the bear market is over, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. But stocks could be hit with an earnings recession next year, he told Bloomberg, warning a 26% drop in the S&P 500 was still possible.
