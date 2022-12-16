Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
therealdeal.com
Gilbane buys Bronx affordable housing portfolio for $107M
Gilbane Development Company is expanding its affordable housing portfolio in the Bronx. A joint venture of Gilbane, Systima Capital Management, ELH Management and TerreAlto acquired four Section 8 projects and a development site in the Bronx for $107.5 million from Joel Gluck’s Spencer Equity. Crain’s was first to report the sale.
therealdeal.com
Hudson Tea Building sets another Hoboken price record
The same waterfront condominium keeps setting sales records in Hoboken. A 10th floor penthouse at Harborside Lofts at the Hudson Tea Building just changed hands for a Hoboken condo record $4.65 million, or $1,788 per square foot, the New York Post reported. The buyer and seller of the duplex at 1500 Garden Street were not disclosed.
therealdeal.com
Eric Adams eyes big changes for Fifth Avenue corridor
A proposal from New York City Mayor Eric Adams could enhance the pricey retail corridor on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. Adams announced a “major new visioning process” to make Fifth Avenue between Bryant Park and Central Park more pedestrian friendly, Gothamist reported. The mayor called the plan for the stretch from 42nd to 59th streets an “unmissable opportunity” to “help create vibrant central business districts.”
therealdeal.com
Turnbridge nabs Hunts Point warehouses, topping midsize i-sales
New York City dealmakers may have gotten an early start to their holiday vacations. Or maybe something is happening with interest rates. Whatever the case, only two transactions involving mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Manhattan and the Bronx each had one midsize sale last week.
therealdeal.com
CompStak inks 26K sf lease for new Chelsea HQ, doubling NYC office space
CompStak is putting its money where its data is, leaving behind its longtime Noho headquarters for a space more than twice the size in Chelsea. The commercial real estate data platform signed a five-year lease for 25,600 square feet at GFP Real Estate’s 675 Sixth Avenue, where it will relocate from an 11,000-square-foot space at Hartz Mountain’s 36 Cooper Square in Noho, its home since 2013.
therealdeal.com
Kent House owners refi Williamsburg rental after dodging foreclosure
Williamsburg has chewed up and spit out more than its share of developers when the market got tough. But the owners of the Kent House rental building, which a year ago looked like it was headed to foreclosure, have avoided that fate. Cheskie Weisz and Yaakov Klein refinanced their positions...
therealdeal.com
Three signs NYC homesellers are losing leverage
New York City’s housing market has slowed in recent months, but the tides appear to be turning as sellers lose their leverage. For-sale inventory rose year-over-year for the first time since July 2021, new data published by StreetEasy show. More New York City sellers lowered their asking prices and homes spent longer on the market longer compared to a year ago.
therealdeal.com
Mets owner airs development plans for space around Citi Field
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has big plans for 50 acres around the team’s ballpark in Queens. Cohen is seeking community input for the area around Citi Field in a visioning session aimed at furthering his priorities and prior discussions with community groups and leaders. His stated mission for the development includes eliminating vacant space and removing barriers dividing neighborhoods from each other and the Flushing Bay waterfront.
therealdeal.com
New York Rep.-elect fabricated real estate portfolio claim
George Santos made headlines when he flipped New York’s third district in his midterm election to the House of Representatives and secured a key win for Republicans. However, his winning campaign was built on a number of misrepresentations, according to a New York Times investigation. Santos, the son of Brazilian immigrants and the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican elected to Congress, claimed he was an investor who had worked on Wall Street and counted 13 rental properties in his portfolio.
therealdeal.com
New Jersey city eliminates $20 limit on rent increases
New York landlords who feel handcuffed by rent stabilization probably have no idea what landlords in Elizabeth, New Jersey, have been dealing with. Last week, the city council there voted to eliminate a policy capped annual rent increases at $20, NJ.com reported. Under the policy, landlords could only raise rents...
therealdeal.com
Would Vienna’s social housing work in NYC? It already does
When four dozen left-wingers visited Vienna this fall to check out the Austrian city’s celebrated “social housing” program, the reactions from both sides of the political spectrum were predictable. First, the comically right-wing New York Post mocked the trip, giving socialism haters their dopamine fix. “It is...
