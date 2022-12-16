Sony Group Plans To Invest About 800 Billion Yen In New Image Sensoring Factory In Kumamoto, Japan - Nikkan Kogyo Newspaper

Read full article on original website
Luna Wins Major Contract For Levee Monitoring
* RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH PT FREEPORT INDONESIA, AN AFFILIATE OF FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Seera Holding Group Shareholders Approve Offering Of 30% Share Capital Of Lumi Rental Through IPO
* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OFFERING OF 16.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING 30% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF LUMI RENTAL THROUGH AN IPO ON SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE
Guided Therapeutics Signs Agreement To Begin Clinical Trial For Us FDA Approval
* GUIDED THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIAL FOR US FDA APPROVAL
HHS Increases Access To Tamiflu Through The Strategic National Stockpile
* HHS INCREASES ACCESS TO TAMIFLU THROUGH THE STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE. * HHS- THROUGH ASPR, MAKING ADDITIONAL SUPPLY OF TAMIFLU AVAILABLE TO JURISDICTIONS TO RESPOND TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR ANTIVIRAL DURING FLU SEASON
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
Melt Pharmaceuticals’ Melt-300 Achieves Primary Sedation Endpoint In Phase 2 Pivotal Efficacy And Safety Study
* MELT PHARMACEUTICALS' MELT-300 (MIDAZOLAM 3MG AND KETAMINE 50MG SUBLINGUAL TABLET) ACHIEVES PRIMARY SEDATION ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 PIVOTAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY STUDY. * MELT-300 TREATMENT ARM 50% LESS LIKELY TO REQUIRE RESCUE SEDATION COMPARED TO MIDAZOLAM. * MELT-300 TREATMENT ARM 66% LESS LIKELY TO REQUIRE RESCUE SEDATION PRE-OPERATIVELY...
Gatos Silver Announces Re-Instatement And Extension Of US$50 Million Revolving Credit Facility
* GATOS SILVER ANNOUNCES RE-INSTATEMENT AND EXTENSION OF US$50 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY. * GATOS SILVER INC - REVOLVER INCLUDES AN ACCORDION FEATURE PROVIDING UP TO AN ADDITIONAL US$25 MILLION OF CREDIT. * GATOS SILVER INC - MATURITY DATE IS EXTENDED FROM JULY 31, 2024 TO DECEMBER 31, 2025
Centuria Capital Confirms Interim Distribution Totalling 5.80 Au Cents/Stapled Security Will Be Paid For Yr
* CONFIRMS INTERIM DISTRIBUTION TOTALLING 5.80 AU CENTS/STAPLED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022
Sintx Technologies Awarded Phase I Contract From The Missile Defense Agency For Electrochemical Machining
* SINTX TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED PHASE I CONTRACT FROM THE MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY FOR ELECTROCHEMICAL MACHINING
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
Man survives croc-, shark-filled Australian waters by clinging to flotsam
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a bit of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait two kilometres (1.2 miles) from...
UK's FTSE 100 climbs on consumer discretionary boost
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains for the third straight session on Wednesday ahead of the festive weekend, lifted by consumer discretionary stocks led by JD Sports. The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.2% each. Sportswear firm JD Sports soared 5.8% to the top of the...
Berlin says supplying Germans in China with mRNA jabs
Germany said it had received permission for a shipment of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 to land in China on Wednesday to be given to Germans living in the country. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters that the first batch of German pharma company's BioNTech jabs were being flown to China.
Gold steadies as firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices were unchanged on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,817.69 per ounce by 12:12 p.m. ET (1712...
World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on Covid woes, property crisis
The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its China growth forecast for the year as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second largest economy. In a statement, the institution slashed its forecast to 2.7 percent from 4.3 percent predicted in June. It also revised its forecast for next year from 5.2 percent down to 4.3 percent.
Hungary's Richter signs letter of intent with Mithra for commercialisation of Donesta
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt SAYS:. * IT HAS SIGNED A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS FOR COMMERCIALISATION OF PRODUCT DONESTA. * DONESTA IS AN ESTETROL-BASED PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY IN POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN. * TERRITORIES COVERED BY THE AGREEMENT ARE EUROPE INCLUDING...
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Why are these iron ore stocks garnering attention?
Iron ore exports from Australia are expected to reach 959 million tonnes by 2024. Havilah Resources received funding for three months from OZ Mineral Ltd. under their Strategic Alliance Agreement. Mineral Resources shipped 4.5M wet metric tonnes of iron ore in the September quarter. Mount Gibson reported an increase of...
Press Release: UPDATE 3-U.S. slaps record penalty on Fortnite maker for alleged children's privacy violation
Dec 19 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" creator Epic Games will pay $520 million to settle allegations that it illegally collected children's personal information and tricked people into making purchases, the Federal Trade Commission and the company said on Monday. It will pay a record penalty of $275 million for violating a...
