Stock Exchange Of Thailand Says Will List Moshi Moshi Retail Corp On Dec 22
* WILL LIST MOSHI MOSHI RETAIL CORP ON DEC 22 UNDER TICKER SYMBOL "MOSHI" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Centuria Capital Confirms Interim Distribution Totalling 5.80 Au Cents/Stapled Security Will Be Paid For Yr
* CONFIRMS INTERIM DISTRIBUTION TOTALLING 5.80 AU CENTS/STAPLED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Sundial Growers Says SNDL, Nova Cannabis Announce That They Have Entered Into An Agreement Creating A Well-Capitalized Cannabis Retail Platform In Canada
* SUNDIAL GROWERS- SNDL, NOVA CANNABIS ANNOUNCE THAT THEY HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT CREATING A WELL-CAPITALIZED CANNABIS RETAIL PLATFORM IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
IMF looks for Egyptian currency flexibility after end of December, official says
CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will be watching for a shift by Egypt to a flexible exchange rate after a requirement to finance imports through letters of credit is phased out at the end of this month, a senior IMF official said on Monday. The IMF's...
Elmore Says Raises A$3.92 Million At A$0.016 Per Share
* FUNDS WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS RELOCATION OF PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR COPPER COBALT PROCESSING AT PEKO PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Cognyte Software Ltd <CGNT.O>: Losses of 25 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Cognyte Software Ltd in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -25 cents per share, 46 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 21 cents. Losses of -20 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -28 cents to -8 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -20 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $71.25 million, which is lower than the estimated $78.93 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $71.25 million from $118.72 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.04 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.10 -0.79 Missed Jan. 31 2022 0.22 0.16 Missed Oct. 31 2021 0.10 0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 02:31 p.m.
Uplizna (Inebilizumab-Cdon) Gets Approval In Brazil For The Treatment Of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder
* UPLIZNA® (INEBILIZUMAB-CDON) APPROVED IN BRAZIL FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM DISORDER (NMOSD) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Bank of Montreal, Lycos Energy, TMX Group
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Bank of Montreal, Lycos Energy and TMX Group, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Bank of Montreal : Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with outperform rating * Enghouse Systems Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$34.50 from C$33.50 * Lycos Energy Inc : National Bank of Canada starts with outperform rating * TMX Group Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Aecon Group Inc : TD Securities cuts target price to C$10 from C$12 * Bank of Montreal : CIBC resumes coverage with neutral rating * Bank of Montreal : CIBC resumes coverage with target price C$135 * Bank of Montreal : Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with outperform rating * Bank of Montreal : Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with target price C$143 * Bank of Montreal : KBW cuts target price to C$153 from C$160 * Bank of Montreal : National Bank of Canada resuming coverage with sector perform rating * Bank of Montreal : National Bank of Canada resuming coverage with target C$134 * Bank of Montreal : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$151 from C$156 * Bank of Montreal : TD Securities Resuming coverage with buy rating * Bank of Montreal : TD Securities Resuming coverage with target C$145 vs C$150 * BCE Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$66 from C$68 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : KBW cuts target price to C$61 from C$62 * Element Fleet Management Corp : Scotiabank cuts to sector perform from sector outperform * Enghouse Systems Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$34.50 from C$33.50 * Enghouse Systems Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$36 from C$32 * Enwave Corp : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$0.45 from C$0.60 * Lycos Energy Inc : National Bank of Canada starts with outperform rating * Lycos Energy Inc : National Bank of Canada starts with target price C$1 * Russel Metals Inc : TD Securities cuts target price to C$33 from C$35 * Scotiabank : KBW cuts target price to C$71 from C$74 * Stella-Jones Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$58 from C$52 * TMX Group Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy * TMX Group Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to C$147 from C$145 * Transalta Renewables Inc : TD Securities cuts target price to C$12.5 from C$15 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Prepay meters worsen energy inequality in UK
A bitter cold descends on snow-topped terraced houses in the north London suburb of Arnos Grove, as Samantha Pierre-Joseph warms her living room with a small whirring fan heater. The home, bedecked with snowflake decorations and a Christmas tree, has the central heating switched off to save cash as energy...
Investor L&G says change of Capricorn directors 'warranted'
LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy investor Legal & General Investment Management is in favour of changing Capricorn's directors, it said on Tuesday, after another investor's call for a vote to oust seven of them including the CEO. "We believe there has been a substantial breakdown in relations between the current Capricorn...
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 19
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on . POLITICS. Italy will scrap part of its plans to...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, December 20
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc is expected to report a jump in second-quarter revenue as shoppers snapped up the sportswear giant's sneakers amid a ramp up in discounts to clear inventories. Investors will be looking out for the company's forecast, its comments on current demand trends, recovery in China, inventory position as well as margin pressures. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release housing starts data. Housing starts likely decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.400 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. Permits for future home construction likely decreased to a rate of 1.485 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. General Mills Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for its snacks and cereals despite price hikes. Investors will look out for comments from the company on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast it provides. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report retail sales likely rose 1.5% in October, after falling 0.5% in September. Mexico's retail sales likely edged 0.4% higher in October, after falling 0.2% in September. Argentina's current account data for third quarter is scheduled for release. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
UPDATE 2-Ghana to default on most of external debt as economic crisis worsens
ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ghana said on Monday it would suspend payments on most of its external debt, effectively defaulting as the country struggles to plug its cavernous balance of payments deficit. Its finance ministry said it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral...
Perenti (ASX:PRN) share price surges on FY23 guidance upgrade
Perenti has upgraded its revenue guidance for FY23 by AU$0.1 billion to AU$0.2 billion. The upgraded guidance is driven by new contracts secured by the company from Evolutions Mining and Regis Resources. Shares of Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) are heading north today (19 December 2022) after the company upgraded its guidance...
Factbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
(Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and necessities. Here's how governments are trying to help hard-hit consumers and companies:. AMERICAS:. * Brazil's Senate approved raising the government spending cap, allowing the president-elect's incoming...
China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th consecutive month
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, matching expectations, but markets increasingly see further monetary easing to prop up a slowing economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%. In...
UPDATE 1-Bankers not expecting quick recovery as IPO volumes plunge
(Adds more context, details and background) LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investment bankers are bracing for another tough year ahead after losing out on lucrative fees from arranging share sales, as equity capital markets (ECM) deals, including new listings, plummeted to the lowest level since the early 2000s. With...
Man, aged 19, charged in UK after Channel migrant boat tragedy
LONDON (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with abetting illegal immigration after four migrants died trying to cross the Channel into Britain when the inflatable boat they were using started to sink. One of those who died in Wednesday's tragedy was a teenager, regional authorities said. Thirty-nine migrants,...
Gold holds firm as dollar dip offsets pressure from rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Monday as a softer dollar countered pressure on the non-yielding bullion from expectations of higher interest rates in the United States for longer than earlier expected. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,795.97 per ounce by 1117 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to...
