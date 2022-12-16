Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Elmore Says Raises A$3.92 Million At A$0.016 Per Share
* FUNDS WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS RELOCATION OF PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR COPPER COBALT PROCESSING AT PEKO PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 11:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by BlackBerry Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -7 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -7 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $169.00 million, which is higher than the estimated $168.73 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $169 million from $184 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.07 -0.05 Beat May. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 Met Feb. 28 2022 -0.04 0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.07 0.00 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 11:31 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
UK's FTSE 100 climbs on consumer discretionary boost
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains for the third straight session on Wednesday ahead of the festive weekend, lifted by consumer discretionary stocks led by JD Sports. The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.2% each. Sportswear firm JD Sports soared 5.8% to the top of the...
kalkinemedia.com
Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 19
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on . POLITICS. Italy will scrap part of its plans to...
kalkinemedia.com
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Bankers not expecting quick recovery as IPO volumes plunge
(Adds more context, details and background) LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investment bankers are bracing for another tough year ahead after losing out on lucrative fees from arranging share sales, as equity capital markets (ECM) deals, including new listings, plummeted to the lowest level since the early 2000s. With...
kalkinemedia.com
Berlin says supplying Germans in China with mRNA jabs
Germany said it had received permission for a shipment of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 to land in China on Wednesday to be given to Germans living in the country. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters that the first batch of German pharma company's BioNTech jabs were being flown to China.
kalkinemedia.com
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, December 20
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc is expected to report a jump in second-quarter revenue as shoppers snapped up the sportswear giant's sneakers amid a ramp up in discounts to clear inventories. Investors will be looking out for the company's forecast, its comments on current demand trends, recovery in China, inventory position as well as margin pressures. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release housing starts data. Housing starts likely decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.400 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. Permits for future home construction likely decreased to a rate of 1.485 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. General Mills Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for its snacks and cereals despite price hikes. Investors will look out for comments from the company on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast it provides. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report retail sales likely rose 1.5% in October, after falling 0.5% in September. Mexico's retail sales likely edged 0.4% higher in October, after falling 0.2% in September. Argentina's current account data for third quarter is scheduled for release. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
kalkinemedia.com
Investor L&G says change of Capricorn directors 'warranted'
LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy investor Legal & General Investment Management is in favour of changing Capricorn's directors, it said on Tuesday, after another investor's call for a vote to oust seven of them including the CEO. "We believe there has been a substantial breakdown in relations between the current Capricorn...
kalkinemedia.com
Factbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
(Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and necessities. Here's how governments are trying to help hard-hit consumers and companies:. AMERICAS:. * Brazil's Senate approved raising the government spending cap, allowing the president-elect's incoming...
kalkinemedia.com
China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th consecutive month
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, matching expectations, but markets increasingly see further monetary easing to prop up a slowing economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%. In...
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks, bonds fall as BOJ's surprise policy shift spooks investors
LONDON (Reuters) -Global stocks and bonds fell on Tuesday as a surprise policy tweak by Japan's central bank rattled investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates and lifted domestic bond yields to seven-year highs. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) widened the allowable band for long-term yields...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold inched lower in thin trading as investors look for fresh drivers
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday as weakness in the U.S. dollar countered rising yields on expectations of higher interest rates, as markets look for fresh catalysts amid thin trading. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,789.29 per ounce by 12:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT), while U.S. gold futures...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold climbs above $1,800 as dollar dips on BOJ policy move
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% to above the key $1,800 level on Tuesday as the dollar dropped after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak, while markets also weighed the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold rose 0.8 % to $1,801.66 per ounce by...
kalkinemedia.com
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
Comments / 0