Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburndale 62, Stratford 48
Belmont 47, Albany 43
Brillion 64, Valders 53
Cambria-Friesland 69, Johnson Creek 23
Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 55
Cedarburg 64, Whitefish Bay 56
Central Wisconsin Christian 55, Oakfield 39
Cuba City 72, Southwestern 54
Darlington 56, Boscobel 26
Deerfield 80, Parkview 42
East Troy 82, Clinton 68
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 63, Mishicot 38
Fall River 55, Markesan 52
Fennimore 54, Iowa-Grant 45
Franklin 0, Kenosha Tremper 0
Horicon 57, Dodgeland 40
Howards Grove 72, Reedsville 55
Ithaca 87, Belmont 40
Kenosha Indian Trail 76, Oak Creek 67
Kewaunee 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50
Kiel 71, Two Rivers 36
Kimberly 52, Oshkosh West 40
Lakeside Lutheran 62, Lake Country Lutheran 53
Lourdes Academy 67, Valley Christian 28
Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59
McFarland 75, Edgerton 56
Milton 70, Mount Horeb 59
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 82, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 59
Milwaukee Pulaski 70, Milwaukee Arts 61
Mineral Point 75, Riverdale 29
New Holstein 81, Chilton 62
Newman Catholic 61, Assumption 44
North Crawford 59, Wild Rose 39
Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 33
Oostburg 80, Sheboygan Area Luth. 65
Oregon 71, Milton 53
Ozaukee 89, Kohler 85
Palmyra-Eagle 39, Johnson Creek 20
Pardeeville 65, Randolph 51
Platteville 74, River Valley 39
Prairie du Chien 57, Lancaster 43
Racine Case 69, Racine Park 58
Racine Horlick 70, Kenosha Bradford 57
Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73
Random Lake 57, Sheboygan Christian 48
River Falls 73, Westosha Central 70
River Ridge 57, Black Hawk 34
Roncalli 59, Sheboygan Falls 41
Saint Lawrence Seminary 51, Stockbridge 29
Salam School 87, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 32
Seneca 76, Weston 33
St. Mary Catholic 87, Hilbert 52
Sturgeon Bay 87, Sevastopol 38
Unity 60, Mondovi 54
Wayland Academy 70, Hustisford 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bangor vs. Brookwood, ccd.
Lodi vs. Monroe, ppd.
Northwestern vs. Spooner, ccd.
Watertown vs. Baraboo, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
