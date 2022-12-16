Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy impresses again as San Francisco 49ers clinch NFC West with win over Seattle Seahawks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been at his best since going O-for-October. Lawrence has accounted for 15 touchdowns and has just four turnovers in the six games that followed a five-game losing streak in October. The Jaguars won four of the six to claw their way into the AFC South race. Lawrence has looked every bit like the guy Jacksonville thought it was getting when the New York Jets essentially handed the Jags the top draft spot in 2021. The Jets will see a much more polished and productive version of Lawrence when they host the Jaguars on Thursday night.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO