Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy impresses again as San Francisco 49ers clinch NFC West with win over Seattle Seahawks

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Idaho8.com
London eye-opener: Lawrence, Jags on rise after overseas low
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been at his best since going O-for-October. Lawrence has accounted for 15 touchdowns and has just four turnovers in the six games that followed a five-game losing streak in October. The Jaguars won four of the six to claw their way into the AFC South race. Lawrence has looked every bit like the guy Jacksonville thought it was getting when the New York Jets essentially handed the Jags the top draft spot in 2021. The Jets will see a much more polished and productive version of Lawrence when they host the Jaguars on Thursday night.
Idaho8.com
Walk-off Sunday: 3 games end with TDs on 1 day for 2nd time
For the second time ever Sunday, three NFL games ended with a winning touchdown on the final play on the same day. Chandler Jones returned a botched lateral 48 yards for a TD to end regulation and lift Las Vegas over New England, Rayshawn Jenkins had a pick-6 in overtime to push Jacksonville past Dallas, and Jerick McKinnon scored on a 26-yard run in OT to give Kansas City a win over Houston. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other day three games ended with a go-ahead touchdown came on Sept. 17, 1995, when Emmitt Smith, Rod Smith and James Hasty did it.
Idaho8.com
Ravens WRs take another hit: Duvernay on IR with foot injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put Devin Duvernay on injured reserve in another blow to their increasingly maligned wide receiver group. Duvernay was limited in practice by a foot injury Tuesday. The team announced a short time later that he was going on IR. The Ravens claimed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers. Duvernay was an All-Pro last season thanks to his work returning kicks and punts. He caught two touchdown passes in this season’s opener and another in Week 3. But no Baltimore wideout has a receiving TD since then. The Ravens have also been without second-year man Rashod Bateman. He has been on IR with a foot injury.
Idaho8.com
Falcons’ Pees resumes lead role with defense following scare
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are planning to have veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees call the plays in Saturday’s game at Baltimore following his scary pregame collision with a player that forced him to miss last week’s game in New Orleans. The 73-year-old Pees has resumed his normal duties at the Falcons practice facility, but is still being monitored by coach Arthur Smith. Pees missed Sunday’s game after he was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans. Pees was released in time to fly back to Atlanta with the team following the Saints’ 21-18 win.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
