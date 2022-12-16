Read full article on original website
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Exclusive: Biden task force investigating how US tech ends up in Iranian attack drones used against Ukraine
The Biden administration has launched an expansive task force to investigate how US and western components, including American-made microelectronics, are ending up in Iranian-made drones Russia is launching by the hundreds into Ukraine, multiple officials familiar with the effort tell CNN. The US has imposed tough export control restrictions and...
Zelensky to make dramatic surprise visit to Washington to rally US support for Ukraine’s defense
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a dramatic surprise visit to Washington on Wednesday, using his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance. He will visit the Oval Office in the afternoon for...
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
5 things to know for December 21: Ukraine, Trump’s taxes, Weather, Title 42, Taliban
Today is the first official day of winter, hence the bitter cold sweeping across most of the US. In the Northern Hemisphere, the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year, when the Earth is at its furthest tilt away from the sun. Depending on how close you are to the North Pole, this also means daylight will soon decrease dramatically for some time.
Argentine stars Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul fly in helicopter over parade due to crowd size
Argentine national soccer team stars Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, along with coach Lionel Scaloni, were forced to fly in a helicopter over the center of Buenos Aires after their bus got stuck in the massive crowds gathered to watch the parade celebrating the country’s World Cup victory, Argentine federal police said on Tuesday.
Biden and Zelensky planning to meet in Washington for Ukrainian president’s first foreign trip since war began
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are planning to meet at the White House on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the planning, in a Washington visit that is tentatively scheduled to include an address to a joint session of Congress. Zelensky is already on his way...
Russian drones attack Kyiv, as Moscow takes another swipe at Ukraine’s power grid
At least two people were hurt and key infrastructure has been damaged in a Russian drone assault on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the latest attempt by Moscow to ravage Ukraine’s power supplies. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard around the city early Monday, with alerts sounding from 2...
Why Argentina’s win over France was the greatest World Cup final ever
It seems only yesterday that Enner Valencia was swatting aside Qatar in the 2022 World Cup’s curtain raiser. As the dust settles on an enthralling month of soccer action, fans have been treated to arguably one of the greatest ever World Cup tournaments in the sport’s history. In...
