Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
AOL Corp
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Trump-era law used to restrict immigration ending despite GOP warnings of looming crisis at Southern border | Opinion
A key component of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies is currently set to expire on Dec. 21, 2022. Officially called Title 42 of the U.S. Code, the little-known law was established initially in 1944 to prevent the spread of influenza and allow authorities to bar entry to foreigners deemed to be at risk of spreading the disease.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0