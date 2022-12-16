Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission orders $20M rate decrease for next year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission ordered a $20 million rate decrease for the start of 2023. The commission said a typical resident using 500 kWh per month will see their bill reduced by $6.80 per month, from January to March. Todd Bianco, chief economic...
Massachusetts adds Cannabis curriculum to drivers ed courses
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Starting in 2023, Massachusetts Drivers Education classes will be the first to include a course on Cannabis. The new curriculum, created by AAA Northeast, comes after the transportation company conducted studies with teenagers in Rhode Island and all of New England. They found younger drivers...
New Bedford mattress recycling company sees 300% increase in donations ahead of Jan. 1 new law
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford residents are days away from having to pay $10 to trash their mattress or box spring, as part of a new state law aimed at reducing landfill waste. HandUp Mattress Recycling said since Massachusetts enacted the law, the company has received over...
New Bedford announces new mattress recycling program for residents
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — (WLNE) New Bedford residents will be able to recycle their old mattresses and box springs despite the statewide ban on their disposal. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced that residents will be able to schedule mattress removals through the city starting January 1, 2023.
Ice skating program with Taunton Middle School gets students ready for the holidays
TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Middle school students at Parker Middle School in Taunton got to ice skate on Monday, some for the first time. This activity is part of a larger program at the school, called PBIS/News Combers Academy. Positive Behavior Intervention System rewards students for their positive behaviors,...
Massachusetts doctor arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (WLNE) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of a Massachusetts doctor for her involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, appeared in federal court Tuesday. Starer is currently facing felony charges including:. Civil disorder. Assaulting, resisting or impending certain officers. Entering...
Local company spreading cheer by bringing ‘The Gift of Help’ to Rhode Island seniors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Surv Rhode Island, an organization that does simple jobs for homeowners in need, will be teaming up with Santa to spread holiday cheer to seniors this year. Pat Brown, CEO of Surv, said a quarter of Rhode Island residents are over the age of 60,...
Rhode Island soldiers send warm wishes to loved ones this holiday season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Every year, soldiers from Rhode Island film holiday messages to send back to the states. The Military Public Affairs Offices film these greetings to share with family and friends. The soldiers are part of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division. Their mission statement is written...
Hotel Providence once again offers free Christmas stays for family of hospital patients
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “‘Tis the season for spreading holiday cheer!” That’s exactly what Hotel Providence is doing once again this Christmas. Hotel Providence is offering free rooms to the families of those who are hospitalized. “No one should have to be alone for Christmas,”...
Man sought for 1994 Attleboro rape arraigned in court, DA says
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A man accused of a decades old rape in Attleboro was arraigned Monday in Fall River Superior Court. Eduardo Mendez, 48, was held without bail after being accused of a violent rape in 1994 Attleboro woman. “I am very pleased that the defendant was held...
Pharmacies limit child medicine purchases; parents concerned for months ahead
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — As illnesses like the flu, COVID-19, and RSV continue to spike before the winter months, pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens have limited the amount of kids’ pain-relief products that can purchase in their stores. This comes as they deal with empty shelves in...
Woman found dead at Carbuncle Pond in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a woman was found dead in a pond by a fisher in Coventry. The the body was discovered just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Carbuncle Pond. The Department of Environmental Management said this is a “suspicious incident.”...
Police search for girl, 13, last seen leaving North Providence group home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police are searching for a 13-year-old girl that was last seen leaving a group home nearly two weeks. Police said Isabella Rivera walked away from St. Mary’s Group Home on Dec. 8. She frequents the Providence area and Providence Place mall,...
Fire breaks out at Wyatt Detention Center, sends 3 to hospital
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls and sent three people to the hospital. The Central Falls Fire Department said a small fire broke out inside a cell at the facility Monday afternoon. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire...
Search continues for suspect in Providence’s 9th homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The search continues Tuesday for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Providence. Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that an update could come sometime on Wednesday. “[We have] nothing we’re ready to release,” said Lapatin. Monday, a 28-year-old man was...
Serious crashes in Providence and Cranston, both allegedly caused by impaired drivers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said two accidents were caused by impaired drivers over the weekend, resulting in a head-on collision, hospitalizations, and a damaged police cruiser. State police said that just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, a 2017 Kia Optima drove onto Route 37 west traveling the wrong...
Charlestown man charged with stealing EMS vehicle, leaving it on side of 95 north
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – A Charlestown man has been charged after stealing an EMS vehicle on Sunday. Officials say at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a South Kingstown EMS vehicle was stolen from a parking lot and was later recovered in the breakdown lane of Route 95 North in Cranston.
Westerly Fire Department saves man who drove car into Pawcatuck River, police say
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westerly Fire Department pulled a man from the Pawcatuck River after his car went into the water. Police Chief Paul Gingerella said a car from the Connecticut side of the river went into the water Monday night. Gingerella credited Westerly firefighters for saving the...
Freetown stabbing suspect set to go for mental evaluation, arraignment rescheduled
FREETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — The suspect involved a Freetown stabbing, that sparked the search for her 2-year-old daughter, went before a judge Monday for the first time. Angel-Leah Duarte is accused of stabbing a 61-year-old in the face and then taking off with her 2-year-old daughter on Friday. Duarte...
Smoke seen for miles as fire burns at tree service company in West Greenwich
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire at a West Greenwich tree service company sent plumes of smoke into the sky Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Verrier Tree Service on Nooseneck Hill Road. West Greenwich police told ABC 6 News the fire started in...
