Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Massachusetts adds Cannabis curriculum to drivers ed courses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Starting in 2023, Massachusetts Drivers Education classes will be the first to include a course on Cannabis. The new curriculum, created by AAA Northeast, comes after the transportation company conducted studies with teenagers in Rhode Island and all of New England. They found younger drivers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

New Bedford announces new mattress recycling program for residents

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — (WLNE) New Bedford residents will be able to recycle their old mattresses and box springs despite the statewide ban on their disposal. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced that residents will be able to schedule mattress removals through the city starting January 1, 2023.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Massachusetts doctor arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WLNE) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of a Massachusetts doctor for her involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, appeared in federal court Tuesday. Starer is currently facing felony charges including:. Civil disorder. Assaulting, resisting or impending certain officers. Entering...
ASHLAND, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island soldiers send warm wishes to loved ones this holiday season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Every year, soldiers from Rhode Island film holiday messages to send back to the states. The Military Public Affairs Offices film these greetings to share with family and friends. The soldiers are part of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division. Their mission statement is written...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Man sought for 1994 Attleboro rape arraigned in court, DA says

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A man accused of a decades old rape in Attleboro was arraigned Monday in Fall River Superior Court. Eduardo Mendez, 48, was held without bail after being accused of a violent rape in 1994 Attleboro woman. “I am very pleased that the defendant was held...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Woman found dead at Carbuncle Pond in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a woman was found dead in a pond by a fisher in Coventry. The the body was discovered just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Carbuncle Pond. The Department of Environmental Management said this is a “suspicious incident.”...
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out at Wyatt Detention Center, sends 3 to hospital

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls and sent three people to the hospital. The Central Falls Fire Department said a small fire broke out inside a cell at the facility Monday afternoon. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

Search continues for suspect in Providence’s 9th homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The search continues Tuesday for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Providence. Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that an update could come sometime on Wednesday. “[We have] nothing we’re ready to release,” said Lapatin. Monday, a 28-year-old man was...
