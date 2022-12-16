Read full article on original website
Murray High students make KMEA All-State Band
Murray High School student musicians were selected in record numbers for the school to participate in the Kentucky Music Educators' Association's All-District Band and the KMEA All-District Orchestra. Altogether, some 41 Tiger Band students earned membership in the All-District Band. That band will rehearse at Paducah Tilghman High School in...
Marshall County Hospital announces collaboration to expand its cardiovascular services in 2022
Marshall County Hospital recently announced a new collaboration to expand cardiovascular services in the Marshall County area. The MCH Cardiac Clinic opens on January 9. "We are excited to welcome interventional cardiologist Sanjay Bose, MD, and Jessica Carr, PA-C, to Marshall County Hospital," the facility's administration announced. "The cardiac clinic is a specialty service that offers a wide range of cardiac-specific services to our community and patients. Our team of medical professionals offers years of experience in cardiac health and wellness to help you achieve better-quality healthcare right here at home."
Preschool construction project to result in extended closure of section of Otis Dinning Drive
PADUCAH — The Paducah Head Start Preschool construction project will cause a section of Otis Dinning Drive to close for an extended period of time, beginning on Dec. 21. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the closure will extend from Washington to Polk streets and is expected to last for the entirety of the second semester.
City of Paducah announces holiday changes to Public Works Department schedule
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22. Dec. 26 recycling will...
Graves County kids 'Shop with a Deputy' for Christmas gifts
The Graves County Sheriff's department had their annual Shop with a Deputy program over the weekend. The day started with breakfast prepared by members of Pryorsburg Baptist Church for the children, their families and officers. The kids were then driven to Walmart where they purchased Christmas gifts from funds donated...
Marshall County teachers and parents voice concerns at school board meeting
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday night's Marshall County Board of Education meeting was full of impassioned remarks from people who believe things need to change in their school district. Early in the meeting, board member Ledonia Williamson abruptly resigned, citing mutual distrust between her Superintendent Steve Miracle as the...
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
Walker's Bluff Casino career fair coming in January
Walker's Bluff Casino and Resort will hold a career fair to prepare for its opening in southern Illinois. It'll take place on January 5 from 7 am until 3pm, and on January 6 from 1-8 p.m. at the Carterville Career Center on Logan College Road. The casino is also accepting...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Scott County sheriff, county commissioners disagree about move to new location
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Scott County commissioners and Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury are at odds Monday morning over moving the sheriff’s office to a different nearby building. Scott County commissioners served the Scott County Sheriff’s Office an eviction notice by Judge David A. Dolen. The office has...
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
Union City Council Approves Plan to Use License Recognition Cameras
Union City Council members have unanimously approved a plan to pursue License Plate Recognition camera’s for the city. Board members made the vote to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Dyersburg Police Department to apply for a grant. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates explained how the...
Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating tool theft
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft. According to the sheriff’s office, s deputy responded to Kuttawa at Huck’s Travel Center around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 for a reported theft. They said approximately $820 worth of tree cutting...
Search ends in new drug charges for wanted Paducah woman
A wanted Paducah woman was arrested Monday and faces new drug charges. McCracken County deputies searched a home on Palestine School Road and located 55-year-old Shirley L. Price. The sheriff's office said Price was found to have two outstanding warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. In addition, authorities...
Two men injured in three-vehicle crash in Graves County, third man wanted for fleeing scene
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Fancy Farm man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after the Graves County Sheriff's Office says his car crossed the center line of a state road and crashed into a Ford F150. The car also collided with a 1995 Ford Ranger, and deputies are searching for the driver of that truck after he allegedly fled the scene of the crash.
Cameron Payne's Murray State jersey to be retired
Murray State Athletics announced that basketball great Cameron Payne will become the 12th Racer to have his jersey retired when Murray hosts the UIC Flames Jan. 14. Payne arrived at Murray State from Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis in 2013. In two successful seasons from 2013-15, Payne appeared in 69...
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
