Sanjuana “Juanita” Tanner, 73, of New London passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022,. at the emergency room of the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call after noon on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 3 to 6 p.m. that afternoon. A celebration of Juanita’s life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in her memory.

NEW LONDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO