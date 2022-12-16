Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
Linda J. Stropes
Linda J. Stropes, 76, of Mount Pleasant, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at Wapello Specialty Care. Linda was born on April 17, 1946, in Illinois, the daughter of Morley and June Hinderliter. She graduated from high school and began working in the nursing field. Linda also had an in-home daycare for many years. On December 9, 1995, Linda was united in marriage to William Stropes in New Boston, Illinois. She was a member of Faith Christian Outreach Church.
kilj.com
Richard Stephen Lindell (final arrangements)
Richard Stephen Lindell, age 80, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, from complications of dementia and a fall. Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant. Visitation...
kilj.com
Delbert Duane Prottsman (final arrangements PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF DATE)
Delbert Duane Prottsman, 85, of Franklin, North Carolina and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Mission Hospital in Ashville, North Carolina. A funeral service for Delbert will be held at 10:30 AM on WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 28 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main...
kilj.com
Sanjuana “Juanita” Tanner
Sanjuana “Juanita” Tanner, 73, of New London passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022,. at the emergency room of the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call after noon on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 3 to 6 p.m. that afternoon. A celebration of Juanita’s life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in her memory.
kilj.com
Wayland City Council
Budget Workshop @ 6:00 P.M. 3. Consent Agenda – Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate. discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration. a. Minutes of December 7, 2022. b. Bills for Payment. 4. Citizen Forum...
kilj.com
Water Main Break
The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities is currently experiencing a water main break on Mapleleaf Dr. and Lincoln Street. The water will be temporarily shut off in that area for our water department to make repairs. The Utilities regrets any inconvenience. For questions, please call 319-385-2121 (24 hrs.).
Comments / 0