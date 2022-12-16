Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio leaders look to add more 'healthy food havens' for residents
SAN ANTONIO - There are areas across San Antonio where people don't have access to healthy, affordable food. Those places are called food deserts. For members of District 4 on the West side, the opening of a new grocery store changes that. A new Sprouts opened recently along Highway 151.
foxsanantonio.com
Sad 1-year anniversary of Lina Khil's disappearance marked by observance
SAN ANTONIO - The search for Lina Khil is still active even as her family struggles through the one-year mark of her disappearance from a Northside apartment complex. "It's very hard to know that she was playing on these steps, running up and down and those were the happiest moments," says Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight who has led several dozen searches for Lina. "She was playing with her brother and then tragedy."
foxsanantonio.com
This week's Blue Plate Award goes to Crystal's Cafe
SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate winner has been serving the north Zarzamora community for nearly 30 years. They're known for their breakfast tacos, and lunch plates, and for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean. Welcome to Crystal’s Café open six days a week it gets started early. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Santa Claus surprises hundreds of shelter pets with warm Christmas meal
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 dogs and cats at the San Antonio Humane Society enjoyed a warm holiday meal Tuesday morning. This is the seventh year that Pawderosa Ranch organizes this paw-some holiday feast to bring some extra joy to shelter pets this holiday season. Staff members, volunteers,...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Animal Care Services slashes adoption fees to encourage pet placement
SAN ANTONIO - Several shelters along with San Antonio Animal Care Services held a mega adoption event this weekend to find homes for thousands of Texas pets. "We have so many pets that need homes. This was an opportunity to have an event in which not only did we shine a spotlight on those animals, but we also waived adoption fees in hopes that would encourage more people to come in more foot traffic. We guarantee that when people walk through the kennels, they're going to find somebody to fall in love with," said Lisa Norwood.
foxsanantonio.com
Reward offered for tips on suspect in fatal 2009 shooting of local teen
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help finding the person who murdered a local teen. On December 19, 2009, Paul Deleon, 17, was shot and killed at the intersection of Fair Avenue and New Braunfels. According to investigators, someone in a white Nissan Frontier pickup shot at the car DeLeon...
foxsanantonio.com
Trained volunteers are helping BCSO catch criminals this holiday season
Especially during the holiday season, shopping center parking lots can be a huge target for criminals. But a group of volunteers wants to make sure your car and valuables stay safe. They're members of the Cellular on Patrol program, or C.O.P, which is run through the Bexar County Sheriff's Office...
foxsanantonio.com
4,500 local kids received Christmas gifts from the Salvation Army
SAN ANTONIO - Around town, Christmas wishes are coming true, thanks to the Salvation Army. The families of 4,500 local kids will receive gifts this year. Families will begin picking up boxes of toys and clothes Monday from the Salvation Army. It's all part of the Angel Tree program, which began way back in 1979 and has been bringing holiday cheer to families ever since.
foxsanantonio.com
The post office gives us a behind-the-scene look at their most busiest time of the year
SAN ANTONIO - It's the busiest time of the year for our friends at the post office and they have invited us for a rare opportunity to witness the behind-the-scenes madness at the processing center. During the holiday season, the U.S. Post Service works hard to prepare for the holiday...
foxsanantonio.com
House fire extinguished quickly on Northeast Side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters managed to cease a house fire Sunday afternoon. The structure fire happened around 4:30 p.m., Dec. 18, on El Charro Street towards the Northeast Side of town. According to fire officials, they were able to knock down the fire quickly. The flames were contained to...
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for missing 13-year-old boy
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jordan Kendal Cole was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with plaid shorts and white socks. He weighs 145 pounds and is 5’4”. He has brown eyes and black hair. He also has...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
foxsanantonio.com
Local senior citizens competed to win the title of Senior Center Idol
SAN ANTONIO - Move over, Kelly Clarkson because some of San Antonio's more seasoned singers competed against each other, hoping to win the title of Senior Center Idol. The Southside Lions Senior Center hosted this Monday’s battle of the Senior Center’s Karaoke contest. These older adults, 60 and...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at woman on the highway
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after an unknown person in a separate vehicle shot at her on the highway. The incident happened at the IH 10 Colorado at around 7:40 p.m. Police say the woman was in a car with other passengers when an unknown...
foxsanantonio.com
45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast canceled for 2023
SAN ANTONIO - One of San Antonio’s biggest and most loved events will not be happening in 2023. On Tuesday, the 2023 Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced the event won’t be happening but, “thanks to the community outpouring of support, we are already planning 2024. We are very grateful to several of our local businesses and community members for reaching out to us with contributions and assistance.”
foxsanantonio.com
SAWS gives tips on how to prepare for the cold weather this week
SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather moves in this week, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers of ways to prepare. With freezing temperatures expected across the region, faucets and water pipes should be protected so they don't burst. Foam insulation can be found in hardware stores, but pipes can...
foxsanantonio.com
Several displaced after Monday morning apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side of the city. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Wurzbach near Rittiman Rd. Fire officials said several units were heavily damaged and several people were displaced. Arson investigators...
foxsanantonio.com
Young woman killed after being ejected from vehicle during 'horrific' rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person is dead after a rollover accident along the 151-ramp heading westbound from Loop 410. Officials were called to the scene Wednesday at approximately 2:35 a.m. for a rollover crash. According to police, a woman in her mid-20’s was ejected from her vehicle after...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot after confronting suspects who were breaking into his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot confronting three men breaking into his vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Clark Avenue at around 1:44 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot...
foxsanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
