ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Confusion and falsehoods spread as China reverses its 'zero-COVID' policy

After nearly three years of strict "zero-COVID" policies, in recent days Chinese officials have rolled back most of them following rare protests across the country. Mass testing and mass quarantining are now things of the past. Just as dramatic as the policy shifts is the shift in messaging coming from...
KVCR NEWS

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy plans to visit Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to be in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to a congressional and a diplomatic source. He plans to meet with President Biden and congressional leaders, and possibly address a joint session of Congress. Punchbowl News first reported the visit. The Ukrainian president's visit is...
WASHINGTON, DC
KVCR NEWS

Researchers find 168 more ancient images at Peru's Nazca Lines

Archaeologists have found 168 geoglyphs in and around the Peruvian city of Nazca, adding to the extensive, centuries-old collection of ancient and enigmatic images that make up the Nazca Lines. The new findings add to the 190 known geoglyphs at the UNESCO World Heritage site, located along the southern coast...
KVCR NEWS

A $1.6 billion lawsuit alleges Facebook's inaction fueled violence in Ethiopia

Facebook actively fueled ethnic violence in Ethiopia's civil war by prioritizing hateful and dangerous content, then not moderating that content fast enough, or sometimes at all, says a new lawsuit filed against Meta, the social media giant's parent company. Two Ethiopian researchers and a Kenyan constitutional rights group are behind...
KVCR NEWS

The moments that captured our attention at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar — At the start of every World Cup tournament, the FIFA president usually says something like, "this will be the best World Cup ever." True to form, FIFA's leader, Gianni Infantino, said exactly that during his pre-tournament briefing at the Qatar National Convention Centre last month. Given...
KVCR NEWS

Cyberattacks on hospitals thwart India's push to digitize health care

In late November, as a thick layer of smog settled on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, patients began to experience extended wait times. Long lines snaked along the vast building and backed up for several yards. Computers at the hospital had stopped working, so medical...
KVCR NEWS

Coronavirus FAQ: Is Paxlovid the best treatment? Is it underused in the U.S.?

It's the most effective treatment to prevent severe COVID – a pill called Paxlovid that studies show can be close to 90% effective in reducing the risk of severe disease. And it's a global phenomenon. Pfizer, which manufactures the drug, just signed an agreement to import the drug to China, which is facing an unprecedented COVID surge this winter.
KVCR NEWS

Tracing America's plunge into an opioid crisis

No matter where you live in the U.S., no matter what you do, by now, you've probably heard about or been touched by the fentanyl crisis. Two-thirds of the 100,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. last year were caused by fentanyl. And a Washington Post analysis says it's now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. What is particularly tragic, according to that same report by The Post, is that it didn't have to be this way. In a new series, The Post says that failures across four presidential administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, brought us to where we are today. Our colleague Michel Martin spoke to one of the reporters on the series, Nick Miroff. He covers the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post. And Miroff began by saying what drew him and his team to the conclusion that failure by a succession of administrations let this crisis get out of control.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy