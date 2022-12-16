Read full article on original website
Related
Confusion and falsehoods spread as China reverses its 'zero-COVID' policy
After nearly three years of strict "zero-COVID" policies, in recent days Chinese officials have rolled back most of them following rare protests across the country. Mass testing and mass quarantining are now things of the past. Just as dramatic as the policy shifts is the shift in messaging coming from...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy plans to visit Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to be in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to a congressional and a diplomatic source. He plans to meet with President Biden and congressional leaders, and possibly address a joint session of Congress. Punchbowl News first reported the visit. The Ukrainian president's visit is...
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
EU leaders have agreed on a new plan to source power that isn't from Russia
BUCHAREST, Romania — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running...
There's a COVID surge in China and a waiting list for cremations
China has reported very few deaths in a massive nationwide COVID-19 surge, but crematoriums and funeral homes say they are overwhelmed.
More Iranians face possible execution as authorities seek to crush continuing unrest
ISTANBUL — The Iranian government has executed two people since protests erupted in September, following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran's so-called "morality police." On Dec. 8, Mohsen Shekari, 23, was the first to be put to death. He was hanged...
Popular COVID FAQs in 2022: Outdoor risks, boosters, 1-way masking, faint test lines
The third anniversary of the pandemic draws nigh. We've answered many frequently (and even infrequently) asked questions about COVID-19. Here's a sampling of this year's FAQs that remain relevant for current COVID concerns. Coronavirus FAQ: I got COVID. Then I got it again. What's the deal with reinfection?. You got...
Britain is seeing a wave of strikes as nurses, postal workers and others walk out
LONDON — Across the River Thames from Big Ben last Thursday morning, a couple hundred nurses formed a picket line in front of St. Thomas' Hospital. One waved a sign that read, "Can anyone find my friends? They all quit." "Currently nursing my inadequate pay," read another. As cars...
Congress is about to ban TikTok from U.S. government phones
Having TikTok on a device issued by the federal government is about to become illegal under a sprawling spending bill for the upcoming fiscal year released by lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday. It is expected to become law in the coming days to avert a partial government shutdown. While the...
Researchers find 168 more ancient images at Peru's Nazca Lines
Archaeologists have found 168 geoglyphs in and around the Peruvian city of Nazca, adding to the extensive, centuries-old collection of ancient and enigmatic images that make up the Nazca Lines. The new findings add to the 190 known geoglyphs at the UNESCO World Heritage site, located along the southern coast...
'The Taliban took our last hope': College education is banned for women in Afghanistan
On Tuesday morning, a woman called Zahra was preparing to take final exams to complete her arts degree at a university in the Afghan capital, Kabul. By evening, she was effectively expelled because of her gender, like every other female university student in Afghanistan. The Taliban government issued a statement...
A $1.6 billion lawsuit alleges Facebook's inaction fueled violence in Ethiopia
Facebook actively fueled ethnic violence in Ethiopia's civil war by prioritizing hateful and dangerous content, then not moderating that content fast enough, or sometimes at all, says a new lawsuit filed against Meta, the social media giant's parent company. Two Ethiopian researchers and a Kenyan constitutional rights group are behind...
A century and counting: Ukraine's ongoing fight to free itself from Russia
The past century in Ukraine has been packed with monumental events — wars, famines, political upheavals. Yet there's a recurring theme that can be boiled down to a single sentence: Ukraine tries to break free from Russia, and Russia refuses to let it go. "The Russian empire started to...
The moments that captured our attention at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar — At the start of every World Cup tournament, the FIFA president usually says something like, "this will be the best World Cup ever." True to form, FIFA's leader, Gianni Infantino, said exactly that during his pre-tournament briefing at the Qatar National Convention Centre last month. Given...
They flew to Nashville. Bluebell, their dog, was sent to Saudi Arabia
Under other circumstances, the airline's mix-up might have sparked an amusing anecdote about how, when a couple moved from England to the U.S., their dog went on its own international adventure. But Madison and James Miller say that Bluebell, a black Labrador mix, endured a days-long ordeal when she was...
Cyberattacks on hospitals thwart India's push to digitize health care
In late November, as a thick layer of smog settled on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, patients began to experience extended wait times. Long lines snaked along the vast building and backed up for several yards. Computers at the hospital had stopped working, so medical...
Coronavirus FAQ: Is Paxlovid the best treatment? Is it underused in the U.S.?
It's the most effective treatment to prevent severe COVID – a pill called Paxlovid that studies show can be close to 90% effective in reducing the risk of severe disease. And it's a global phenomenon. Pfizer, which manufactures the drug, just signed an agreement to import the drug to China, which is facing an unprecedented COVID surge this winter.
Tracing America's plunge into an opioid crisis
No matter where you live in the U.S., no matter what you do, by now, you've probably heard about or been touched by the fentanyl crisis. Two-thirds of the 100,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. last year were caused by fentanyl. And a Washington Post analysis says it's now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. What is particularly tragic, according to that same report by The Post, is that it didn't have to be this way. In a new series, The Post says that failures across four presidential administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, brought us to where we are today. Our colleague Michel Martin spoke to one of the reporters on the series, Nick Miroff. He covers the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post. And Miroff began by saying what drew him and his team to the conclusion that failure by a succession of administrations let this crisis get out of control.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0