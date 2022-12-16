Read full article on original website
Ethereum Bounces Above $1.2K, Bitcoin Touches December Lows (Market Watch)
The market remains indecisive, although Ethereum managed to bounce above $1.2K. Bitcoin is also headed for $17K after marking its lowest point in December. Most of the cryptocurrencies were trading in the red yesterday, but a lot of them staged slight recoveries and bounced off a bit. The moves come...
Bitcoin Eyes $17K, Ethereum Classic Jumps 5% (Market Watch)
Ethereum Classic is among today’s best performers, while the rest of the market sits quietly. Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $17,000 hours ago but was stopped in its tracks and now sits close by. Most altcoins are with insignificant gains or losses, aside from ETC, which pumped...
Will Ethereum’s Bear Market Continue in 2023? 6 Key Considerations (Op-Ed)
With 2022 coming to an end, here are six key considerations for Ethereum’s price going into the new year. Other than PayPal’s launch of the MetaMask integration, which is positive news for Ethereum, recent news about the world’s largest smart contract blockchain is mostly a yawn. Compared...
XRP Falls 3% Daily but Is a Retest of $0.3 Imminent? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple’s recent price action has been particularly rough following a convincing rejection from a key resistance level. The cryptocurrency is currently dropping toward the bulls’ last resort as risk assets stumble. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the daily chart, the price has failed to move...
Vitalik Buterin on Sam Bankman-Fried: Quality of Crypto Villains Is Getting Lower
From Mt. Gox to FTX, Vitalik Buterin believes that the “quality of villains” has gone downhill. FTX’s collapse has shaken the crypto market to the very core. But this isn’t the first time the space has experienced significant turmoil related to the failure of an exchange. The fall of Mt. Gox, an exchange that oversaw 80% of all Bitcoin trades back in February 2014, did likewise. Its former chief executive officer – Mark Karpelès – was arrested in 2015 and was later acquitted on several charges four years later.
Bitcoin Trades Below $17K Following Disappointing Weekly Close (Market Watch)
Bitcoin was unable to reclaim $17K, but the Open Network’s TON continues ripping, up another 6% in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market remained largely flat throughout the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s price is still unable to reclaim $17K, while the majority of altcoins also didn’t chart any notable gains.
Quick Recovery or Prolonged Bitcoin Winter? Analysts Opine
The last month or two has seen more than its fair share of crypto FUD, however, the bear market could be over quicker than expected. Crypto markets have been down-trending for more than a year now, and an extended period of low volatility could be about to commence, according to one analyst.
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Files for Bankruptcy: Report
The struggling miner is the first publicly listed company to declare bankruptcy. Once prominent Bitcoin miner – Core Scientific – is the latest one planning to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas. Mining companies are experiencing turmoil and a lingering crisis of confidence in digital assets after...
Binance US Agrees to Buy Voyager Digital Assets
Binance US will be buying the assets of Voyager. Binance US has entered into an agreement with Voyager Digital to acquire its assets. The bid from the cryptocurrency exchange also means that there’s a path for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked “as soon as possible.”. CryptoPotato reported...
BTC Rejected at Critical Resistance, is $15K Next? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
The overall Bitcoin price action is on an impulsive decline after experiencing a significant rejection from a long-lasting resistance level at $18k. Failing the support level at $15k, the bulls could be in for a lot of trouble soon. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart:. Looking at the daily...
For the First Time in Four Years, These Ethereum Whales Transfer Over $27M Worth of ETH
On-chain data suggested that the ETH tokens reportedly originated from Genesis and Poloniex. Amid the incessant bear market, whales appear to be waking up from their slumber to move their ETH holdings that were untouched for about four years. According to the blockchain security company Peckshield Alert, large amounts of...
Nigeria Seeks to Legalize Bitcoin, Crypto Usage With New Bill
The proposed regulation also aligns with its shift towards a cashless society. Nigeria is planning to push a law to legalize the usage of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, backpedaling its stance on the industry. According to a local newspaper, Babangida Ibrahim, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Capital Markets...
Coinbase CEO Calls for Regulation of Centralized Crypto Entities
The demise of FTX has set back crypto by years and this disaster is likely to stir regulators into action. Coinbase founder and CEO Brian Armstrong, for one, believes that ideal crypto regulations should start with centralized actors since most of the damage to the consumers has been done by these entities.
Grayscale CEO Will Consider Massive Share Buyback if SEC Lawsuit Fails
Grayscale has a backup plan for shoring up GBTC if the fund can’t transition into a Bitcoin spot ETF. Grayscale may consider a 20% tender offer on GBTC shares if its bid to convert into a Bitcoin spot ETF ultimately fails, said CEO Michael Sonnenshein to investors on Monday.
OKX Withdrawals on Pause as Exchange Tackles Cloud Provider Issues
OKX is experiencing issues with its cloud providers, putting most services on pause until fixed. Popular cryptocurrency exchange OKX is experiencing connection issues with their cloud provider, according to their most recent announcements. It appears that withdrawals aren’t functioning at the time, but the team reassures all funds are safe....
TRON DAO Ventures to Empower Elite Blockchain Startups
TRON DAO Ventures (TDV) exists to discover elite startups, invest profoundly, optimize strategically, then exit at an empowering moment. The TRON DAO Ecosystem Fund intends to define decentralization, and TRON DAO recently announced the launch of TDV as part of that effort. TRON DAO has been actively seeking new development teams and startups interested in creating decentralized applications on the TRON blockchain. Existing projects built on other Layer 1 blockchains that have thriving communities and established MVPs are also desired. TDV was launched to support the best of both – the elite teams #BUIDLING in the TRON ecosystem AS WELL AS the proven projects able and willing to bridge synergistically into the TRON ecosystem. TRON DAO leaders believe in a decentralized, multi-chain future with seamless interoperability. For projects built on other Layer 1 blockchains, the chance to coordinate strategically for cross-chain functionality is ideal and will spur industry innovation toward mass adoption and recognition.
Binance Acquires Indonesian Exchange Tokyocrypto
This latest move makes it possible for Binance to operate legally in Indonesia after being banned by its authorities. The crypto winter is proving to be unbearable for some, but other businesses enjoy the cold weather. Binance is taking advantage of the current market conditions to expand into the Asian market by acquiring its third licensed crypto exchange.
Mizar Announces Non-Custodial Bot Trading on WOO X
Mizar brings forward a cryptocurrency trading platform that manages, optimizes, and automates trade in a way that doesn’t require users to spend countless hours staring at charts. Now, the company is proud to announce its new non-custodial bot trading feature available on WOO X. Mizar partnered with WOO Network...
Another DeFi Protocol Reveals Exposure to FTX, Alameda
The team intends to pick up where it left off once the capital and funding situation becomes better. Mojito Markets, an Aptos decentralized exchange (DEX), is the latest one to reveal exposure to the FTX implosion. As a result, the platform is putting a pause on project development until the macroeconomic situation recovers.
FTX Creditors Could Recover up to 40% of Their Funds, Says Jefferies (Report)
Femenia maintained FTX victims could retrieve between 20% and 40% of their investment. The global investment banking firm – Jefferies Group – reportedly determined FTX creditors could retrieve as much as 40% of their lost money. In an interview for The Block, Joseph Femenia – Global Head of...
