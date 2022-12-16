It’s now legal in Missouri for people ages 21 and older to have and use marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal in Missouri since 2018, but this past November, voters approved a constitutional amendment, legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. Missouri is the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says one of his main concerns is seeing a potential increase of people driving impaired.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO