Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week
Snowfall and extreme temperatures are expected Thursday into Friday of this week. Several inches of snowfall is expected in addition to bitter cold temperatures and strong winds, which could make for hazardous holiday travel conditions. Fred Glass, with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, says an arctic front will move through the Show-Me State.
Buchanan County Sheriff talks recreational marijuana
It’s now legal in Missouri for people ages 21 and older to have and use marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal in Missouri since 2018, but this past November, voters approved a constitutional amendment, legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. Missouri is the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says one of his main concerns is seeing a potential increase of people driving impaired.
Missouri’s foster care and adoption systems could get a boost
Missouri’s foster care and adoption systems could get a boost. State Senator Caleb Rowden says he wants to invest in foster care and adoption in the next state budget. Rowden is expected to become Senate President – the highest position in the upper chamber. Rowden says Missouri’s foster...
Lawmaker Pre-Files Bill To Prevent Foreign Ownership Of Missouri Farmland
Lawmakers in 2013 voted to allow up to 1% of farmland to be held by foreign ownership. Following that, a Chinese company purchased Smithfield Foods, the largest pig and pork producer in the world. Senate-elect Rusty Black prefiled a bill that would eliminate that 1%. He says it’s important to...
Missouri Senate bill could change the state’s self-defense laws
Missouri’s self-defense laws could change. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
