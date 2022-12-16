ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin warned Wednesday that increasing the supply of U.S. arms to Kyiv would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia's illegal invasion and “does not bode well” for embattled Ukraine. “Weapon supplies (by the U.S.) continue, the assortment of supplied weapons...
AOL Corp

U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy