New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
cryptopotato.com

Sam Bankman-Fried to Binance CEO: You Won, Stop Lying

Binance and FTX’s bosses have two different accounts of their exchange’s business dealings prior to the latter firm’s collapse. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and ex-FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) traded barbs over Twitter on Friday as each contested the true nature of their private business dealings.
zycrypto.com

Binance CEO CZ Blasts Kevin O’Leary For Supposedly Defending FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” has criticized renowned TV personality and investor Kevin O’Leary for seemingly defending Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cash-beleaguered crypto exchange FTX. In a thread of tweets today, CZ called out O’Leary, accusing him of promoting a scam exchange in exchange for...
cryptoslate.com

Kevin O’Leary paid $15 million as a FTX spokesperson, but lost it all

Canadian businessman and investor Kevin O’Leary revealed on Dec. 8 in an interview with CNBC that he lost all of the $15 million FTX paid him to represent the now-defunct crypto exchange. During CNBC’s pre-market morning news program “Squawk Box,” the hosts confronted O’Leary for not properly assessing the...
NBC Los Angeles

FTX Spokesman Kevin O'Leary Says He Lost His $15 Million Payday From Crypto Firm

CNBC contributor Kevin O'Leary told "Squawk Box" anchors that he'd lost all of his FTX crypto payday, valued at just under $15 million. Calling the FTX deal a "bad investment," O'Leary said he fell prey to "groupthink." O'Leary and other celebrities, such as Tom Brady and Larry David, were sued...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Executive: Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Will Go Down in History as a Fraud Larger than Bernie Madoff

The failure of FTX and the allegations of fraud pointed at founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continue to garner much coverage in both traditional media as well as more modern digital news providers. The speed of the collapse, and the amount of funds involved in the company, should drive interest for many months. Part of the story is whether or not Bankman-Fried was pursuing a fraudulent scam for many months or was the debacle simply due to profound incompetence – a theory Bankman-Fried has been supporting. Sometimes the line between the two can be very gray.
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Not Sure Creditors Get Their Money Back, Says Moody's

It will take years to understand all the consequences of the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire. According to ratings agency Moody's, the overnight implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its sister company Alameda Research, will have "long lasting effects on the crypto industry." Bankman-Fried filed for bankruptcy on...

