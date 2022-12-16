Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite
Buck Showalter is reuniting with one of his old company men in New York. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the New York Mets are hiring Dom Chiti to serve as their bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Chiti had spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Chiti is plenty familiar with... The post Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox Make Major Free Agent Splash
Another free agent is off the board with news that star free agent third baseman Justin Turner, who played with the Los Angeles Dodgers 2014 through 2022. The Red Sox signed Turner to a 2-year, $22 million contract with an opt-out after the 2023 season.
Hurley: What, exactly, are Red Sox doing?
BOSTON -- There are, undoubtedly, several ways to build a contending baseball team. Big spending is not always -- or even usually -- the best way to build a championship club, so some patience in the winter can be rewarded the following summer and fall.Yet even with that understanding, it's extremely difficult if not borderline impossible to understand what, exactly, the Boston Red Sox are doing this offseason.Thus far, the team has spent its time showing some faint public interest in players, only for those players to almost immediately sign elsewhere. The Red Sox were building some "momentum" toward re-signing Xander...
Red Sox reportedly gave Xander Bogaerts ‘disrespectful’ contract offer
If the Boston Red Sox were hoping Xander Bogaerts would give them a hometown discount, it sounds like they should have made a stronger effort to sign the star shortstop to a contract extension a year ago. Bogaerts was willing to sign an extension with Boston heading into the 2021 season, ESPN’s Joon Lee reports.... The post Red Sox reportedly gave Xander Bogaerts ‘disrespectful’ contract offer appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers General Manager Ned Colletti Celebrates Justin & Kourtney Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers roster has undergone plenty of change so far this offseason, with perhaps no move more jarring than Justin Turner agreeing to sign with the Boston Red Sox. Although Dodgers president of baseball operations identified Turner as a priority for the club in free agency, he was...
What Yankees now are thinking about DJ LeMahieu’s nagging toe issue
NEW YORK — Christmas came early for the Yankees. Besides crossing off most of their shopping list before the holidays with free agent signings — especially the return of record-setting slugger Aaron Judge and addition of All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon — the Yankees are getting a much-needed gift:
John Henry, Sox ownership drawing criticism for state of team
BOSTON -- The person in charge of executing contracts and trades is typically the person in the spotlight. For the Red Sox, that person is Chaim Bloom, a man with a fair share of critics following a few years' worth of unimpressive decisions.But in a not-quite-scathing-but-nevertheless-pointed column for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal directed a large amount of that blame toward the ownership group, led by John Henry."The Red Sox under owners John Henry, Tom Werner and Co.? They've failed to react to a changing marketplace, one in which stars are getting decade-long deals," Rosenthal wrote. "Dating back to Mookie Betts,...
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox certainly are going to look a little different in 2023. After losing out on longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts, another prominent member of the club reportedly is on the way out of town after designated hitter J.D. Martinez inked a one-year deal worth roughly $10 million to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Over the Monster
OTM Open Thread 12/20: It is Tuesday
Happy Tuesday. It’s way to early to ask, but is the 2023 season salvageable? Will this team add a couple starting pitchers? A shortstop? A secondbaseman (if Story goes to short)? Is this really the Red Sox building a bridge to 2025 or 2026? some of the best starters left are Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha. Which...is kinda the rotation from 2022. Can the Red Sox still make this team meaningfully better in 2023? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
Over the Monster
Moneyball, The Big Short, And The Ultimate Bait-And-Switch
Moneyball is one of the five most important baseball books ever written, and given its easily absorbed central premise, it’s often used as a verb to describe building a baseball team on the cheap. In that sense, would be easy to look at the last three years and say Red Sox are Moneyballing. Judging from their words and their actions, they plainly think they’re on to something that other teams aren’t — and it’s about how they do or do not spend money, far more on the “do not spend money side.”
Over the Monster
Moneyball/Big Short article thoughts
Earlier today there was a thoughtful article written up entitled Moneyball, The Big Short, and the Ultimate Bait-And-Switch. I enjoy a good big-picture examination, and I appreciate a fitting metaphor in such efforts, so it was a good read. But the underlying thinking of the article is...questionable. It starts off...
Bruce Bochy on New MLB Postseason Format
The expanded format adopted last season could benefit the Texas Rangers if they're able to contend in 2023. If Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was skeptical of the new expanded postseason, he doesn’t appear to be now. ESPN.com surveyed Major League managers on a variety of topics at the...
Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'
Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Hello, Goodbye
With his deal official and in need of a new number, Kodai Senga took to Twitter to ask fans what they think he should wear in New York. As his Mets tenure officially came to an end, Chris Bassitt typed a goodbye tweet to New York and the fans. Around...
Matt Carpenter signing with Padres after Yankees reunion talks
After providing a much-needed spark to the Yankees as part of a career revival, Matt Carpenter is leaving The Bronx for San Diego. The lefty-swinging Carpenter, whose fractured left foot sidelined him for much of the latter part of the regular season, signed a one-year deal with the Padres with a player option for 2024 that guarantees him $12 million. The deal was first reported by MLB.com and confirmed by The Post’s Jon Heyman. The Yankees and the 37-year-old Carpenter talked about a reunion, according to sources, but with Anthony Rizzo at first base and Giancarlo Stanton at DH, there was no clear...
Comments / 1