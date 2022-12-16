Moneyball is one of the five most important baseball books ever written, and given its easily absorbed central premise, it’s often used as a verb to describe building a baseball team on the cheap. In that sense, would be easy to look at the last three years and say Red Sox are Moneyballing. Judging from their words and their actions, they plainly think they’re on to something that other teams aren’t — and it’s about how they do or do not spend money, far more on the “do not spend money side.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO