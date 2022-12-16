Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sports Personality of the Year 2022: World gymnastics champion Jessica Gadirova nominated for award
Jessica Gadirova has been nominated for the 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year after she became Britain's youngest gymnastics world champion at the age of 18. Gadirova also won a silver and bronze medal at the World Championships, as well as gold at the European Championships in Munich. Watch...
BBC
Cost of living: If no one comes we close early, says pub
At the Barn Pub near Rugby, the drinks are ready to be served, but unless lots of customers arrive, staff leave early. "If no regulars come in, we close early," the chef says. "It costs to keep this building heated." The Barn Pub is not alone. A survey from the...
Comments / 0