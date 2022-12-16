Lovely Friday ahead!

Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up today to much cooler temperatures as a result of Wednesday’s cold front that brought so much severe weather ahead of it. Much more seasonable weather is on the way as we go through the weekend. Temperatures have dropped into the 30s, 40s, and 50s this morning.

Look for plenty of sun the next couple of days. Highs will only top out in the low 60s through today before 50s return tomorrow. A few spots will see temperatures near freezing by Sunday morning.

A small system will move through Saturday with clouds and a couple of passing showers. But most of the area will not see rain. It will be cooler however with highs only in the mid 50s for the weekend. A few spots will see temperatures near freezing by Sunday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.