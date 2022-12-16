Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Funeral plans set for deputy killed by DWI suspect, Cumberland County officials say
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area. Pop-up warming shelter to be set up in Wilmington this weekend, staff volunteers requested. Families displaced by mold to get new furniture thanks to partnership through Community Endowment. For some Wilmington families, this Christmas means another holiday season spent...
WECT
1 dead in Holly Springs officer-involved shooting, suspect acted ‘erratically,’ police say
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) - One person has died following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Holly Springs, according to the Holly Springs Police Department. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Cobalt Creek Way, which is the northern part of the Wake County town. At 9:33...
WECT
N.C. man accused of breaking into estranged wife’s home, burning furniture
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Smoke seen from a Scotland County home led to a man’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. A Scotland County sheriff’s deputy noticed smoke coming from the area of Malloy Avenue in the Laurel Hill area. When deputies went to the...
WECT
Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches. This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.
2 dead in murder-suicide at law office in Goldsboro, police say
The incident was initially reported as a shooting at the Riddle and Brantley Law Firm at 601 N. Spence Ave., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
cbs17
Raleigh police crackdown nets 23 DWI charges, 44 speeders; 4 cars seized for racing, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they partnered with several agencies Friday night to crack down on drunk driving and other unsafe driving behaviors. Police did not say where they focused the operation, which also included Knightdale, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Zebulon, Apex and Garner police. But, they...
WECT
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say two people are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. Police say at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the law office at 601 N. Spence Ave. When officers arrived,...
WMBF
NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while tracking robbery suspect
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Cumberland County deputy was killed Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr. was investigating a robbery at Circle K. He was with the K-9 unit...
WECT
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who allegedly killed deputy
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced during a press conference that 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi of Linden was arrested for the death of Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca. Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, reckless driving to...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Sunday shooting in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Sunday after a person was killed in an early morning shooting in Laurinburg, according to police. Frederick Eugene Williams, 27, of Wallace, South Carolina was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital, according to police, who said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block […]
cbs17
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Cumberland County deputy killed in line of duty was struck by DWI suspect, warrant says
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said one of their deputies was killed in the line of duty Friday morning.
Lenoir County man arrested on drug charges as part of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office continued its “Operation Restore Lenoir” with the arrest of a La Grange man on drug charges on Friday. Jarrett Heith Shaw was arrested by deputies after a search warrant at Shaw’s Kennedy Home Road home. Members of the LCSO’s narcotics unit and the Kinston Police Department’s […]
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in North Carolina after being mauled by two dogs, authorities say
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman died after she was mauled by two dogs, according to authorities. Authorities with the Pender County Sheriff's Office said they got a 911 call on Dec. 8 about a woman on the ground in a backyard on Holiday Drive. They said...
WRAL
Police: Fayetteville woman faces involuntary manslaughter charge after boyfriend killed during domestic disturbance
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman has been arrested after an argument with her boyfriend ended in a fatal shooting. Fayetteville officers said they found 34-year-old Derek Samuel Spell with a gunshot wound in a home on the 700 block of Tamarack Drive around 10:18. Spell was pronounced dead at...
Man shoots hotel housekeeper who knocked on his hotel room door in North Carolina, police say
The suspect, Joseph M. Griffin, 32, opened fire, hitting the 25-year-old housekeeper on the chest and arm, police said.
WRAL
Man, child shot, crash in Fayetteville apartment parking lot
A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire. A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire.
More details emerge against North Carolina mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby
"She doesn’t know how he got out there, however, he has a laceration to his neck,” a dispatcher can be heard saying.
WECT
Rocky Point man charged with indecent liberties with a child
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a resident of Rocky Point on Dec. 13 in connection to allegations that he had sexual conversations with a 15 year old online. In a release, the PCSO says that Austen Andrew Gouge, 23, had sexual conversations and...
Comments / 0