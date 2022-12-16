ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

WECT

Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches. This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say two people are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. Police say at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the law office at 601 N. Spence Ave. When officers arrived,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

1 killed, 1 arrested after Sunday shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Sunday after a person was killed in an early morning shooting in Laurinburg, according to police. Frederick Eugene Williams, 27, of Wallace, South Carolina was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital, according to police, who said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block […]
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Rocky Point man charged with indecent liberties with a child

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a resident of Rocky Point on Dec. 13 in connection to allegations that he had sexual conversations with a 15 year old online. In a release, the PCSO says that Austen Andrew Gouge, 23, had sexual conversations and...
ROCKY POINT, NC

