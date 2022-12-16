ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, VA

WSLS

VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia

The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

VDOT prepares roadways for expected winter weather

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - To get ahead of the expected winter weather, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews started to pretreat the roads on Tuesday. Trucks filled with brine pretreatment prepared the interstates and major roadways for the upcoming rain and ice. VDOT explained that will help prevent the ice from sticking to the pavement.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Power companies are ready with a plan for the upcoming winter storm

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The upcoming winter storm is expected to cover a wide stretch of area across portions of the northern United States including West Virginia. This opens the potential of seeing major power loss. Phil Moye, Spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power, said it will be difficult at times to manage resources. “There’s such a broad, geographic […]
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
RICHMOND, VA
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WSLS

Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Virginia

Known as the Mother of Presidents, Virginia is home to a rich history. Here, you can find many historical sites and museums, with some being older than the United States itself. It’s also home to a diverse climate, thanks to its coastal regions and mountains. But where exactly is the coldest place in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?

(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

VDOT preps for annual winter battle against Mother Nature

The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months. As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

$1.2 Million to go to childcare access in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made an announcement Monday morning about a grant which would impact childcare access in Southwest Virginia. $1.2 million in funding will be going to the Ready SWVA project that targets workforce expansion. The project will help create a new early childhood system...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice

WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
TENNESSEE STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
VIRGINIA STATE

