New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
How to avoid pipes bursting in your home during artic air surge in Virginia
We may not see the temperatures climb back above freezing until Monday. That would be a prolonged period of extremely cold temperatures for Central Virginia and could lead to some pipes in your homes possibly bursting.
WSLS
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
WDBJ7.com
VDOT prepares roadways for expected winter weather
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - To get ahead of the expected winter weather, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews started to pretreat the roads on Tuesday. Trucks filled with brine pretreatment prepared the interstates and major roadways for the upcoming rain and ice. VDOT explained that will help prevent the ice from sticking to the pavement.
Power companies are ready with a plan for the upcoming winter storm
GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The upcoming winter storm is expected to cover a wide stretch of area across portions of the northern United States including West Virginia. This opens the potential of seeing major power loss. Phil Moye, Spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power, said it will be difficult at times to manage resources. “There’s such a broad, geographic […]
'Just be prepared:' Virginia gas prices, winter weather impacting holiday travel
North Carolina's average price of gas is $2.93 and Hampton Roads is below the Virginia state average, averaging $2.88 a gallon.
Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal I-64 bus, truck crash
Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said.
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
WSLS
Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
Here is the chance of a white Christmas in Hampton Roads this year
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're dreaming of a cozy Christmas where you can curl up in blankets near a fireplace, you may be in luck this year. But, that doesn't mean there will be snow. According to climate data from the National Weather Service, the chance of a white...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Virginia
Known as the Mother of Presidents, Virginia is home to a rich history. Here, you can find many historical sites and museums, with some being older than the United States itself. It’s also home to a diverse climate, thanks to its coastal regions and mountains. But where exactly is the coldest place in Virginia?
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
Everything you need to check before frigid temperatures arrive in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As East Tennessee braces for arctic temperatures, experts say now is the time to make sure your home is ready for the tumbling temperatures moving our way. “You’re just trying to stop the freezing from starting outside and working its way back into the pipes,” explained Chad Moye, GreenBelt Handyman, LLC. […]
sungazette.news
VDOT preps for annual winter battle against Mother Nature
The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months. As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.
wcyb.com
$1.2 Million to go to childcare access in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made an announcement Monday morning about a grant which would impact childcare access in Southwest Virginia. $1.2 million in funding will be going to the Ready SWVA project that targets workforce expansion. The project will help create a new early childhood system...
Illegal fish stocking at Virginia reservoir raises concerns about impact on native species
CHURCH ROAD, Va. (WFXR) — There is an invader in an impoundment on the Appomattox River; an invader that could threaten the genetic integrity of the Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay striped bass. That invader is the hybrid striped bass, a cross between a white bass and a striped bass. That hybrid species has been found in […]
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery celebrates their 10th year participating in "Wreaths Across America"
Veteran cemeteries across the country stood in solidarity to honor those who have lost their lives serving the nation as part of the national "Wreaths Across America" event. Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery celebrates their …. Veteran cemeteries across the country stood in solidarity to honor those who have lost their...
wcyb.com
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
Virginia mother, health officials warn of ‘septa-demic’ as respiratory illnesses surge
Following surging cases of COVID-19, influenza and RSV, health officials are warning of a so-called "septa-demic" ahead of the holiday season.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
